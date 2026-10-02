Inextrix To Attend UCX Expo 2026 To Connect With Unified Communications And Telecom Professionals

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2026 7:01 am - Inextrix will attend UCX Expo 2026 in London on 14–15 October, connecting with telecom and unified communications professionals while exploring trends in VoIP, WebRTC, IP PBX, SIP, and communication technology.

London, UK – Inextrix Technologies, a provider of VoIP, unified communications, telecom, and communication software solutions, will attend UCX Expo 2026, taking place on 14–15 October 2026 at ExCeL London. The event brings together technology professionals, communication experts, service providers, and industry leaders to explore developments across unified communications, customer experience, collaboration, and business communication technology.

As a visitor at UCX Expo 2026, the Inextrix team will have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, exchange technical insights, and explore emerging trends shaping the future of unified communications, VoIP, and telecom technology.

With businesses and communication providers continuing to modernize their communication infrastructure, scalable VoIP platforms, unified communication systems, IP telephony, and customer engagement technologies are becoming increasingly important for supporting distributed teams, improving communication workflows, and building flexible telecom environments.

Connecting with the UC and Telecom Community

During the event, Inextrix representatives will engage with technology professionals, telecom experts, communication providers, and industry peers to discuss evolving requirements across VoIP, unified communications, IP telephony, SIP, telecom infrastructure, contact centers, and real-time communication.

The team will also explore industry developments and market trends relevant to businesses, telecom operators, enterprises, and communication providers looking to build or enhance their communication platforms.

Inextrix brings expertise across a range of communication technologies and platforms, including:

VoIP Development for scalable business communication platforms

FreeSWITCH Development for telephony, IVR, media server, and communication applications

OpenSIPS Development for SIP routing, signaling, and telecom infrastructure

Asterisk Development for IP PBX, IVR, call routing, and telephony applications

WebRTC Development for browser-based real-time voice and video communication

IP PBX Solutions for business and enterprise communication

Contact Center Solutions for managing customer interactions and call operations

Softswitch Solutions for Class 4 and Class 5 telecom environments

SIP and Carrier Integration for connecting communication platforms with telecom networks

Unified Communication Solutions for integrating multiple communication channels into centralized platforms

These technologies support enterprises, telecom operators, service providers, and businesses looking to develop flexible and scalable communication environments. Inextrix also offers solutions including multi-tenant IP PBX, call center platforms, softswitches, VoIP billing, mobile dialers, and other communication technologies.

Exploring Industry Trends and Opportunities

UCX Expo 2026 provides an opportunity for technology companies and communication professionals to exchange perspectives on the evolution of unified communications, VoIP, customer experience, and business communication.

For Inextrix, attending the event will provide an opportunity to better understand evolving technology requirements, connect with potential partners and industry peers, and explore opportunities around modern communication infrastructure and software development.

The event will also provide a platform for discussions around technologies such as AI-powered communications, cloud telephony, SIP infrastructure, real-time communications, contact center platforms, and unified communication systems.

Inextrix has experience working with open-source communication technologies including FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS, and Asterisk, along with WebRTC and custom VoIP platforms.

Event Details

Event: UCX Expo 2026

Date: 14–15 October 2026

Venue: ExCeL London

Location: London, UK

Know more about UCX 2026:

About Inextrix

Inextrix Technologies is a technology company specializing in VoIP development, telecom software, unified communications, and communication platforms. Established in 2010, the company develops scalable web, mobile, and VoIP solutions for businesses, enterprises, telecom operators, and communication providers.

Its expertise includes FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS, Asterisk, WebRTC, IP PBX, softswitch, contact center, SIP, and unified communication technologies, helping organizations build and modernize their communication infrastructure.