Kohira Diamonds Marks Hyderabad Debut With New Showroom In Somajiguda

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2026 7:26 am - Kohira Diamonds marks its Hyderabad debut with a new Somajiguda showroom, offering certified lab-grown diamond jewellery crafted with Type IIA diamonds, modern designs, and ethical luxury.

Kohira Diamonds has launched its first showroom in Somajiguda, marking its official debut in Hyderabad. The new store offers shoppers direct access to the brand's certified lab-grown diamond jewellery, combining modern design with ethical luxury.

Hyderabad, September 2026

Kohira Diamonds, a jewellery brand specialising in lab-grown diamond jewellery, has launched its new showroom in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. With the new showroom, the brand takes their range of luxury lab-grown diamond jewellery to customers in the state of Telangana.

Kohira Somajiguda Store is designed for shoppers to enjoy an immersive and personal experience in the store. The store features a certified lab-grown diamond jewelry collection, which includes rings, earrings, pendants, and necklaces crafted using Type IIA lab-grown diamonds in 9KT & 18KT gold.

With the increased demand for sustainable and ethical luxury products across South India, Kohira's Hyderabad store aims to cater to customers who are concerned about purity, superior brilliance, and thoughtful design without sacrificing quality jewellery craftsmanship.

"Expanding our presence in Hyderabad is indeed a significant milestone for Kohira. The city is well-known for its heritage of excellent jewellery, and we are delighted to show our lab-grown diamond jewellery to our customers," Hiren Kotak, Spokesperson of Kohira Diamonds, stated. "The Somajiguda showroom is designed keeping in mind the essence of transparency and luxury."

With the opening of a new store, Kohira reinforces its position as a fast-growing retail presence in modern diamond craftsmanship. Visit the new Somajiguda store or browse the collection online.

About Kohira Diamonds

Kohira Diamonds is an emerging jewellery brand aimed at reinventing the diamond experience with thoughtful design in its jewellery. Kohira specialises in lab-grown diamond jewellery which combines elegant aesthetics, quality craftsmanship, and premium yet approachable prices; the collection includes engagement rings, earrings, bracelets, etc. The brand aims to create pieces celebrating real moments without compromising on quality, for more modern versions of fine jewellery. Whether it's everyday elegance or a milestone occasion, Kohira's collections are designed to keep every diamond story feeling personal, timeless, and memorable.