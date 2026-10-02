Remington College - Fort Worth Campus Adds To Hands-On Trades Offerings With New Program

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2026 8:50 am - Now enrolling for Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration with Smart Technology Diploma Program

Remington College- Fort Worth Campus is now offering a Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HACR) with Smart Technology Diploma Program, expanding its hands-on trades education options for students seeking careers in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration industry.

The HACR with Smart Technology Program provides training for students preparing for entry-level positions as HACR technicians in residential and light commercial settings.1 The program combines foundational HVAC and refrigeration training with instruction focused on smart technology and emerging systems used in the industry.

Students study system fundamentals, basic electrical and low-voltage systems, smart controls and green technologies while developing diagnostic skills for both mechanical and digital components. The program also emphasizes safety and energy efficiency, helping students build a foundation in the technical skills needed to work with heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Hands-on training is an important part of the program. Students work in an industry-standard lab environment where they can develop practical skills and apply what they learn to both mechanical and digital components. This training gives students opportunities to work with the systems and technologies covered throughout the program.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 8 months.2 Upon successful completion of the program, graduates will receive a Diploma in Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration with Smart Technology.

The HACR with Smart Technology Diploma Program is delivered in a residential format, with courses held 100% on campus.

For students interested in pursuing entry-level opportunities in the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration industry, the program offers training that combines core system knowledge, hands-on experience and instruction in smart technology.



For more information about Remington College- Fort Worth Campus, visit

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

2 Program completion time may vary based on individual performance/circumstances.



About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 10 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor's and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.