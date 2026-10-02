How Much Should Influencers Cost In Igaming? Famesters Shares New Benchmarks

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2026 12:02 pm - Famesters Releases Influencer Pricing Benchmarks for iGaming: New Report Reveals What Brands Should Really Pay

Famesters, an influencer marketing agency with deep experience in iGaming, has released its latest report, Influencer Pricing Benchmarks for iGaming 2026 ( The report tackles a problem many brands quietly struggle with: how much influencer marketing should actually cost and what those costs really mean in performance terms.

Built on real campaign experience and market analysis, the report offers practical benchmarks across platforms, influencer sizes, and regions. It gives brands a clearer way to plan budgets, evaluate deals, and understand what they are really paying for.

What the report is about

There is no fixed pricing standard in influencer marketing, especially in iGaming. Costs shift depending on platform rules, legal restrictions, audience eligibility, and even whether influencers are willing to work with iGaming brands.

The idea is simple: influencer pricing should reflect real value, not surface-level metrics.

Key insights from the report:

- Follower count is a weak pricing signal

Pricing should be based on expected views and audience quality, not just how many followers an influencer has.

- Raw CPM doesn't tell the full story

In iGaming, only adult audiences in the target GEO matter. This makes“qualified CPM” a more accurate way to measure efficiency.

- iGaming campaigns come with added complexity

Pricing often includes a +20-60% adjustment depending on platform due to compliance, limited inventory, and higher risks for influencers.

- Geography has a major impact on cost

The same campaign can cost significantly more in the US, UK, or Nordics compared to Brazil or broader LatAm markets.

The report ( provides detailed pricing ranges across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch from nano influencers to mega influencers.

The report also breaks down pricing across key markets including the US, UK, Germany, Nordics, Spain, Brazil, and other regions showing how local economics and audience value affect influencer costs.

About Famesters:

Famesters is an influencer marketing agency with over seven years of experience delivering scalable, results-driven campaigns for iGaming brands. With 1,000+ successful collaborations for companies including Leon, 1xBET, Betwinner, GG, Pin-Up and others, Famesters helps brands turn creator content into measurable growth.