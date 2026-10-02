Readybid Brings Hotel Transportation Value Intelligence Into Corporate RFP Strategy As Buyers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2026 1:35 pm - ReadyBid expects transportation intelligence to receive greater attention as corporate travel programs seek to understand hotel value beyond the room rate and build preferred portfolios around real traveler movement.

San Diego, CA - 1 October 2026:

ReadyBid, a hotel RFP software and corporate hotel sourcing technology provider, today highlighted Hotel Transportation Value Intelligence, a sourcing approach designed to help corporate travel teams consider hotel shuttle services, local transportation options, and related travel costs when evaluating preferred hotel proposals.

A negotiated hotel rate represents only one component of a business trip.

Employees still need to travel between the hotel and airports, corporate offices, customer locations, training facilities, manufacturing sites, and other business destinations.

Depending on the market, those transportation requirements can add meaningful costs to every stay.

ReadyBid believes corporate hotel procurement can become more precise when buyers evaluate transportation requirements during the RFP rather than considering them only after a preferred hotel has been selected.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said location and transportation should be considered together.

“A hotel can offer a highly competitive rate, but the value changes if every traveler requires additional transportation to reach the places they visit each day,”

Friedmann said.“Corporate sourcing should look at how the hotel fits into the complete business trip.”

Transportation requirements differ significantly across destinations.

A downtown hotel located near a corporate office may allow employees to walk to meetings.

An airport hotel may provide complimentary airport transportation.

A suburban property may operate a shuttle to nearby corporate campuses, while another hotel may require travelers to use taxis, rideshare services, or rental vehicles.

These differences can influence overall travel costs.

ReadyBid's customizable hotel RFP templates allow corporate buyers to collect information relevant to their individual programs.

Hotels can provide details about transportation-related services alongside negotiated rates, parking, breakfast, availability, cancellation conditions, seasonal pricing, and other supplier terms.

This creates a broader basis for comparing competing properties.

Airport transportation is one example.

Employees arriving in an unfamiliar destination may otherwise require paid transportation between the airport and hotel.

When a hotel provides an appropriate shuttle service, that offering may reduce additional trip expenses.

Corporate-office transportation can be equally important.

A hotel located near a major company campus may provide transportation to that location during common business hours.

For organizations generating substantial room-night volume around the campus, the service could have meaningful practical value.

The same principle can apply to industrial facilities, conference centers, training locations, and other recurring business destinations.

Transportation schedules also matter.

A shuttle that operates only during limited hours may not support employees arriving on late flights or departing early in the morning.

Corporate buyers can therefore consider whether the service actually aligns with traveler behavior.

The objective is not to assign a universal value to hotel transportation.

A service that is highly valuable in one destination may be largely irrelevant in another.

Procurement teams can use historical travel and expense patterns to determine where transportation deserves greater emphasis during sourcing.

Hotel transportation can also become a negotiation opportunity.

If a company generates substantial room-night demand, buyers may choose to discuss whether certain transportation services can be included or improved as part of the preferred relationship.

That can create value even when additional room-rate movement is limited.

Travel management companies can incorporate transportation information when comparing hotel proposals for corporate clients.

Rather than evaluating properties solely by nightly rate and distance, sourcing teams can consider how employees are likely to move between the hotel and their actual business destination.

Repeated transportation expenses can provide another signal.

If employees staying at a particular preferred property consistently incur substantial rideshare, taxi, or rental-car costs, procurement teams may want to evaluate whether another hotel would provide a more efficient overall solution.

That information can strengthen the next RFP.

Transportation value also intersects with traveler time.

A hotel requiring a lengthy daily commute may create costs that are not fully represented on an expense report.

Selecting properties closer to business destinations or with appropriate transportation options can make preferred programs more practical for employees.

“Hotel sourcing should reflect the complete journey surrounding the stay,” Friedmann added.“ReadyBid helps procurement teams bring practical requirements into the RFP so suppliers can compete on the value they actually provide.”

ReadyBid expects transportation intelligence to receive greater attention as corporate travel programs seek to understand hotel value beyond the room rate and build preferred portfolios around real traveler movement.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid provides hotel RFP software and hotel sourcing technology for corporate travel managers, procurement teams, TMCs, and enterprise lodging programs. The platform supports customizable hotel RFP templates, supplier distribution, hotel bidding, counteroffers, negotiations, final agreements, reporting, rate verification, and preferred hotel program management.

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