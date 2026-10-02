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Indian Bank Organises Walkathon And Cleanliness Drive In Chennai Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 1, 2026: Indian Bank organised a nationwide Walkathon, plantation and cleanliness drive as part of the Government of India's flagship Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 campaign, themed“Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat.”
In Chennai, the Walkathon was led by Shri Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, along with Executive Directors Shri Ashutosh Choudhury, Shri Shiv Bajrang Singh and Ms. Mini T.M., and other senior executives of the Bank. The event was also graced by Shri Vasudevan Baskaran, legendary Indian hockey player and former captain of Olympic Gold Winning Indian hockey team, as the Chief Guest.
The Walkathon commenced from Doordarshan (DD) Kendra, Chennai, and culminated at Omandurar Government Medical College & Hospital. The Walkathon was followed by a plantation drive at the hospital complex under the“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. The programme concluded with Shramdaan, wherein Bank officials and employees actively participated in a cleanliness drive under the“Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” initiative.
The Chennai programme was organised under the leadership and supervision of Smt. Padmavathi Shrikant, Field General Manager, Chennai, and her dedicated team. The concerted efforts of the Field General Manager's Office ensured the successful coordination and execution of the programme, with active participation from employees and officials. Senior executives from the Corporate Office and Head Office also joined the initiative, reinforcing the Bank's collective commitment towards the cause of cleanliness and community participation.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, said,“Swachhata is a collective responsibility, and meaningful change begins with individual participation. Today's Walkathon, plantation and cleanliness drive embody the spirit of 'Swachhata Mein Sahbhag' and reflect our commitment to fostering civic responsibility and promoting cleaner, greener and healthier public spaces.”
Through such initiatives, Indian Bank continues to encourage its employees and stakeholders to actively contribute towards cleanliness, environmental sustainability and responsible citizenship, reaffirming its commitment to the vision of a Swachh Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
In Chennai, the Walkathon was led by Shri Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, along with Executive Directors Shri Ashutosh Choudhury, Shri Shiv Bajrang Singh and Ms. Mini T.M., and other senior executives of the Bank. The event was also graced by Shri Vasudevan Baskaran, legendary Indian hockey player and former captain of Olympic Gold Winning Indian hockey team, as the Chief Guest.
The Walkathon commenced from Doordarshan (DD) Kendra, Chennai, and culminated at Omandurar Government Medical College & Hospital. The Walkathon was followed by a plantation drive at the hospital complex under the“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. The programme concluded with Shramdaan, wherein Bank officials and employees actively participated in a cleanliness drive under the“Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” initiative.
The Chennai programme was organised under the leadership and supervision of Smt. Padmavathi Shrikant, Field General Manager, Chennai, and her dedicated team. The concerted efforts of the Field General Manager's Office ensured the successful coordination and execution of the programme, with active participation from employees and officials. Senior executives from the Corporate Office and Head Office also joined the initiative, reinforcing the Bank's collective commitment towards the cause of cleanliness and community participation.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, said,“Swachhata is a collective responsibility, and meaningful change begins with individual participation. Today's Walkathon, plantation and cleanliness drive embody the spirit of 'Swachhata Mein Sahbhag' and reflect our commitment to fostering civic responsibility and promoting cleaner, greener and healthier public spaces.”
Through such initiatives, Indian Bank continues to encourage its employees and stakeholders to actively contribute towards cleanliness, environmental sustainability and responsible citizenship, reaffirming its commitment to the vision of a Swachh Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
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