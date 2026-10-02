Etihad Rail Lights Up UAE Stations With Light, Laser Shows Last Chance To Watch Today

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Rail is marking the launch of its passenger services with spectacular light and laser shows at its stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, illuminating the UAE skies as the country enters a new chapter in rail travel.

The shows run from 7pm to 1am, with residents having one final night on Friday, October 2, to catch the displays at the stations.

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The celebrations come as Etihad Rail officially launches its passenger network, connecting cities and emirates across the UAE and offering residents a new way to travel between emirates.

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The passenger rail network was formally launched on September 30, 2026, following the inauguration of the new passenger train station in Mohammed bin Zayed City by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The network is being rolled out in phases, with services initially connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with a journey time of around one hour and 45 minutes. Dubai and Al Dhaid station also opened on September 30, while stations in the Al Dhafra region are scheduled to begin operations from December 30, 2026. Sharjah station is expected to join the network on March 30, 2027.

The new passenger service will eventually connect 11 cities and regions across the seven emirates, offering an alternative to road travel and strengthening public transport links across the country.

Etihad Rail Dubai station

Dubai's first Etihad Rail station opened its doors on September 30, giving residents a new way to travel between emirates. Located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, the station connects passengers to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah and, crucially, to the Dubai Metro.

For those looking to continue their journey across Dubai, the station offers a direct link to the Red Line. A dedicated pedestrian footbridge, located directly outside the entrance of the station, connects it to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. The walk takes approximately five minutes according to a sign board displayed inside the station. The bridge itself is around 400 metres long, allowing passengers to transfer between Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro without needing a taxi or crossing roads. Once on the Red Line, travellers can reach destinations across Dubai.

Etihad Rail Al Dhaid station

Al Dhaid joined the UAE's national passenger railway on September 30, giving Sharjah its first Etihad Rail station and connecting the emirate to Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

Passengers travelling between Al Dhaid and Fujairah can complete the journey in just 25 minutes.

The new station in Muragabat serves as a rail gateway for central Sharjah and nearby communities, including Shawka.

Etihad Rail Fujairah station

On June 30, Etihad Rail made history as the first passenger train from Fujairah reached Abu Dhabi.

Ticket prices on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route start from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class, within a fleet of 13 trains with a capacity of up to 400 passengers per train. Customers can book their tickets, with a variety of options available, through the Etihad Rail app and website starting from June 23, 2026.

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