Playtag Officially Launches Mono_Xyz, A Foundation Model For Video Behavior Analysis

PLAYTAG

Powered by 7 million hours of behavioral video data to understand human behavior.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PLAYTAG, an AI-powered vision intelligence company specializing in human behavior analysis, announced the launch of mono_xyz (“mono”), a conversational AI solution that lets users ask questions about human behavior in video and receive detailed, quantitative insights.Designed to turn human activity into measurable data, mono analyzes video from sources including smartphones, social media, and security cameras. Unlike conventional video analytics systems that typically rely on predefined rules to detect specific events, such as intrusions or falls, mono is designed to analyze sequences of human behavior, context, and intent without requiring users to configure detection rules in advance.Users can simply ask questions in natural language to understand what people are doing, how they're doing it, and how their behavior changes over time. No additional hardware or complex coding is required, making behavioral video analysis accessible across a wide range of real-world environments.At the core of mono is PLAYTAG's Behavior Foundation Model, learned from more than 7 million hours of behavioral video data. The model enables mono to respond to natural-language questions while identifying subtle changes in behavior, even in complex visual environments.Currently deployed across five major domains, mono is used in robotics, behavioral coding research, sports analytics, child and senior care, and construction and manufacturing. It analyzes real-world video from a wide range of sources, including personal, surveillance, and egocentric footage.PLAYTAG is currently focusing on the productization of the mono model, including customer journey analysis in retail, human-robot collaboration safety in smart factories, and monitoring developmental and cognitive changes in care environments.“We have built what we believe is the world's largest dataset of 3D human behavior analysis in real-world environments, and mono was built on that foundation,” said Hyun Soo Park, CEO of PLAYTAG.“The biggest limitation in video analytics hasn't been algorithms-it's been data. With mono, we aim to establish a new standard for behavioral AI, where people can interact with video simply by asking questions the way they naturally communicate.”◼ About PLAYTAGFounded in 2022, PLAYTAG is an AI company developing a Behavior Foundation Model for understanding people over time from real-world video. Its technology connects person identity, 3D spatial information, and temporal context to analyze movement, interaction, routines, and change. PLAYTAG applies this foundation through StoryLine, an observation and communication service for early childhood education, and mono_xyz, a conversational video analysis product that returns person-level answers with verifiable time codes and clips.

Travis Oh

PLAYTAG

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Playtag Officially Launches mono_xyz, a Foundation Model for Video Behavior Analysis News Provided By Digital Creative Solutions (DCS) October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Science, Technology



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