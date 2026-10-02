16-Year-Old Paterson Teen Dios Mar Steps Into Film Production As Executive Producer Of 'HD'

Dios Mar (Executive Produer)

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At just 16 years old, Dios Mar is taking an extraordinary step into the world of film and entertainment. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Paterson, New Jersey, Dios Mar grew up attending local schools while developing a strong passion for television and movies. From an early age, he was fascinated by the entertainment industry and dreamed of becoming an actor. While pursuing that dream, Dios Mar was presented with an opportunity to take on a role behind the camera-serving as an Executive Producer (EP) of the upcoming thriller film HD.The film will be directed by acclaimed actor JD Williams, known for his roles in HBO's The Wire and Oz, as well as Starz's BMF, alongside businessman and executive producer Maurice Nash. The film stars Corey Clark, who rose to national attention as a contestant on American Idol in 2003, in the lead role. For Dios Mar, the opportunity represents a significant expansion of his involvement in the entertainment industry. Rather than simply pursuing his aspirations as a young actor, he is gaining firsthand experience in film production and working alongside established figures in the industry.“Movies and television have always been something I loved,” said Dios Mar.“Getting the opportunity to be involved in a film like HD and to work with people who have experience in this industry is something I'm very grateful for. It's an experience that I hope will help me continue growing and learning.”Dios Mar's story is also one of perseverance and ambition. His journey from the Dominican Republic to Paterson, New Jersey, and now into the world of film production reflects the possibilities that can emerge when young people are given opportunities to pursue their interests and develop their talents."I am beyond proud of my son and will support whatever he wants to do with his life," says his mother, Patricia Nuesi. "He was always an inquisitive child and mature for his age." With HD, Dios Mar is beginning a new chapter in his entertainment career-one that combines his passion for acting with an introduction to the business and production side of filmmaking.

Kenneth A.

The KAW Company

+1 973-230-8260

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16-Year-Old Paterson Teen Dios Mar Steps Into Film Production as Executive Producer of 'HD' News Provided By Kenneth A. BM October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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