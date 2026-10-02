Veterans Of Now Opens Participant Registration For November 7 Motorcade In Flint

Veterans Of Now's sixth annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Business & Resource Expo - November 7, 2026, Flint, Michigan.

Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.)

Motorcycles, cars, clubs and commercial vehicles are invited to the sixth annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade.

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.) invites veterans, military families, vehicle clubs and community supporters to register for the 6th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Flint, Michigan.The Motorcade will stage in front of Flint City Hall and depart at 10 a.m. The event welcomes motorcycles, cars, SUVs, vans, pickups, commercial vehicles and 18-wheelers. Individual participants, clubs, veteran organizations and community groups can use the online participant registration form.The Motorcade brings people together to honor veterans and military families during America's 250th anniversary year. V.O.N.'s motorcycle recruitment goal, 250 riders for 250 years, is part of the broader all-vehicle event. Participation is not limited to motorcycles.Participants can register for the Motorcade through the official V.O.N. website. Registered participants should look for confirmed operating instructions from the organization before event day.The associated Business & Resource Expo takes place at Berston Field House in Flint on November 7. Vendor setup runs from 9 to 11 a.m., and the Expo is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All times are Eastern. Businesses and community resource organizations can apply for the Business & Resource Expo separately.Visit VeteransOfNow for event information and additional ways to participate.For registration questions, contact Rachel Harris at 810-777-4881 or.... Newsrooms seeking an interview with George F. Grundy II may contact Veterans Of Now at.... Interview availability and event-day access will be confirmed by V.O.N.

George F. Grundy II

Veterans Of Now

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Veterans Of Now Opens Participant Registration for November 7 Motorcade in Flint News Provided By Veterans Of Now October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry



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