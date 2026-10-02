Kneron Wins Dun & Bradstreet Semiconductor Industry Award, Recognizing A Decade Of NPU Leadership And Global Growth

Kneron wins Dun & Bradstreet Semiconductor Industry Award

From pioneering the NPU to powering 100 million devices worldwide, Kneron turns a decade of semiconductor innovation into global commercial scale.

- Dr. Albert LiuSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kneron, a global leader in neural processing units (NPU) and AI computing, has received the Semiconductor Industry Award at the 2026 Dun & Bradstreet SME Elite Awards, recognizing the company's technology innovation, financial strength, export growth and commercial performance.Kneron Founder and CEO Dr. Albert Liu attended the awards ceremony to accept the recognition.Dun & Bradstreet is one of the world's leading providers of business data and analytics. The 2026 SME Elite Awards evaluated more than one million companies in Taiwan across indicators including payment performance, financial health, ESG, export growth, revenue and corporate records.For Kneron, the recognition comes at a defining moment. Artificial intelligence is moving beyond centralized data centers and into the devices, machines, vehicles and infrastructure of the physical world. It is a transition Kneron began preparing for a decade ago.“This award is especially meaningful because it recognizes more than innovation,” said Dr. Albert Liu, Founder and CEO of Kneron.“For more than a decade, we have worked to turn pioneering NPU technology into products that can be manufactured, deployed and trusted at global scale. Recognition from Dun & Bradstreet validates the strength of the company we have built behind that technology, from our financial foundation and international growth to our ability to execute in global markets. As AI moves into the physical world, we believe Kneron is entering its most important chapter yet.”Kneron Pioneered the NPU Before On Device AI Became an IndustryKneron began developing neural processing architecture at a time when the AI industry remained overwhelmingly focused on centralized computing.In 2016, Kneron developed its first NPU IP for endpoint devices and began establishing the core NPU architecture and patents that would become the foundation of its technology portfolio. In 2017, Kneron introduced its first mass produced NPU, years before dedicated neural processing became a standard component of modern intelligent devices.Since then, Kneron technology has expanded across consumer electronics, smart home, automotive and intelligent device applications, with more than 100 million units shipped globally. What began as a pioneering semiconductor architecture has grown into a complete AI computing platform.From NPU Pioneer to Full Stack AI ComputingThe first era of modern AI was defined by training increasingly powerful models. The next is being defined by deployment. As AI moves into the physical world, computing must become more efficient, responsive, private and economical. Intelligence increasingly needs to operate closer to where data is generated rather than sending every interaction back to a centralized data center.Kneron has expanded its technology accordingly, from proprietary NPU silicon into a full stack portfolio spanning AI processors, software, edge systems and enterprise AI infrastructure.In 2026, Kneron's 3D binocular facial recognition module received the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award, recognizing the company's work in secure, high performance AI vision. Kneron has also expanded its systems portfolio with Kneo 330, Kneo 350 and Kneo Rack, extending its technology from the processor inside an intelligent device to infrastructure capable of deploying AI across an enterprise.Innovation Proven at Commercial ScaleThe Dun & Bradstreet Semiconductor Industry Award adds another dimension to Kneron's technology recognition.Advanced semiconductor architecture matters when it can move beyond research and into global markets. That requires financial strength, manufacturing readiness, international partnerships, supply chain reliability and the ability to support customers at scale. Kneron's recognition reflects that progression from semiconductor innovation to global commercial execution.Today, the company continues to advance its NPU architecture, multimodal AI capabilities and integrated computing systems while expanding global partnerships across automotive, consumer electronics, smart environments and enterprise AI infrastructure.The Architecture for an Intelligence Everywhere WorldThe AI industry is approaching a fundamental shift. Intelligence is no longer being built only for the data center. It is moving into the billions of devices, machines and physical systems that make up the world around us.Kneron pioneered the NPU before the world knew it would need one. A decade later, the industry is moving toward the future Kneron was built for.From the smallest intelligent device to enterprise scale AI infrastructure, Kneron is building the computing foundation for a world where intelligence does not live in one place. It lives everywhere.

Tiffany Chang

Kneron

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Kneron Wins Dun & Bradstreet Semiconductor Industry Award, Recognizing a Decade of NPU Leadership and Global Growth News Provided By Kneron October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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