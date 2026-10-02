Whiteflash Named 2026 BBB Winner Of Distinction

Whiteflash celebrates its 2026 BBB Winner of Distinction award

The 2026 BBB Winner of Distinction award presented to Whiteflash.

Whiteflash marks 23 consecutive years of BBB recognition.

Whiteflash earns its 23rd consecutive BBB Winner of Distinction honor, recognizing its commitment to quality, customer care, and trust.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whiteflash Ideal Diamonds and Fine Jewelry has been named a 2026 Winner of Distinction by the Better Business Bureau. The award marks the 23rd consecutive year that Whiteflash has received the honor, part of the Houston BBB's annual Awards for Excellence program.

The 2026 award was presented September 30 at Bayou City Event Center. Eligibility for the competition is limited to businesses that maintain an A+ rating with the BBB. The program grades companies on product quality, customer care, social responsibility, and impact on the local community.

“Being consistently recognized by the BBB for 23 consecutive years in a market that includes some of the biggest names in the jewelry industry is both humbling and highly motivating for us,” said Eliezer Eber, COO of Whiteflash.“It was an honor to accept this award on behalf of Whiteflash, and I'm extremely proud of our team for its unwavering commitment to product quality and customer care.”

What the BBB Award Recognizes

The Winner of Distinction awards competition looks at how a business serves customers over time. In the jewelry industry, that record includes the accuracy of product information, the quality of the jewelry, the clarity of the buying process, and the care customers receive before and after an order.

That standard is critical to anyone buying a diamond online. A customer may be comparing cut quality, lab reports, measurements, light performance, ring designs, metal alloys, sizing, and delivery simultaneously. Detailed answers help a buyer understand what is being purchased and why a particular diamond or setting is best suited to the intended use.

The BBB's role gives shoppers an outside reference point. A company's own description of its service tells only part of the story. An award tied to an A+ rating and a broader review of business practices adds validation for customers who are comparing retailers, especially when the purchase is made remotely.

A Customer Experience Built on Information

The buying process at Whiteflash begins with the actual diamond, not a stock photograph. The company keeps a selection of high quality, analyzed, in-stock diamonds available for immediate purchase. Buyers can review images, measurements, reports, and light-performance information before choosing a diamond, then work with a Whiteflash consultant to evaluate the setting and other details of the purchase.

The company's A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal natural diamonds are evaluated with ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows imaging. Each A CUT ABOVE® diamond also comes with a GIA report and an AGS Ideal addendum by GIA. ASET maps illustrate how a diamond handles different angles of light. Ideal-Scope images help show light return and areas of leakage. Hearts & Arrows images show the optical symmetry created by the diamond's 3 dimensional facet precision.

These images do not replace a GIA report. They provide an additional higher level of information. A report identifies a diamond's basic characteristics, while light-performance images show how its cut quality impacts its optical quality. That distinction is useful to shoppers who want to evaluate cut quality to select diamonds of the highest brilliance, fire and sparkle.

Whiteflash also offers Precision Lab Diamonds that are held to demanding standards for cut quality and light performance. The company's education resources explain the terminology and measurements buyers encounter. A shopper can review the evidence behind a diamond's optical performance, instead of relying on broad grades or marketing claims.

Service Online and in Houston

Whiteflash serves customers throughout the United States and internationally through its best-in-class online store. For customers who want to see diamonds and jewelry in person, the Whiteflash Houston Jewelry Showroom in Sugar Land Town Square offers access to in-stock diamonds, designer engagement rings, and fine jewelry with guidance from trained consultants. Visitors can compare diamond shapes, settings, and light-performance characteristics in person before making a decision.

The showroom also gives customers a place to discuss questions that are difficult to answer with a photograph or video alone. A consultant can explain the difference between diamond shapes, show how a setting changes the presentation of a center stone, and help a customer compare a ring with the wedding band intended to accompany it.

Whiteflash is also an authorized retailer for designer engagement rings from Tacori, Verragio, Simon G., Vatche, A. Jaffe, and other top bridal designers. Customers can start with an in-stock diamond, choose a setting that fits the center stone, and receive help with the practical details concerning the finished ring.

“Our A+ rating with the BBB and the unbroken string of honors speak to the character and dedication of the Whiteflash team,” said Debi Wexler, CEO of Whiteflash.“They also reflect the customer-centered approach we take to every part of the business.”

Over Two Decades of BBB Honored Excellence

Whiteflash has received the BBB Winner of Distinction award every year since 2004. The 2026 award continues a record that spans more than two decades of changes in the jewelry business, including the shift toward online diamond purchasing. What has never changed is the Whiteflash dedication to quality, transparency, and customer care.

The company's current BBB rating and award history provide customers with another independent reference when comparing online jewelers.

After 23 years, the award does not change how a diamond is evaluated or how a customer is served. It gives the Whiteflash team a clear standard to maintain: accurate information, careful diamond evaluation, accessible education, and personal care for customers buying online or visiting the Houston-area showroom.

About Whiteflash

Whiteflash is a modern jeweler specializing in Ideal and Super Ideal cut diamonds, designer engagement rings, and fine diamond jewelry. As the exclusive home of A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal natural diamonds, Whiteflash is internationally recognized for scientific light-performance analysis, including ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows imaging. Founded in 2000 and based in Sugar Land, Texas, Whiteflash serves a global clientele and is an authorized retailer for premium bridal designers including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G., A. Jaffe, and Vatche. Whiteflash offers the Lifetime Upgrade Program on all A CUT ABOVE® diamonds.

Eliezer Eber

Whiteflash Inc.

+1 877-612-6770

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Whiteflash Named 2026 BBB Winner of Distinction News Provided By Whiteflash Inc. October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Retail



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