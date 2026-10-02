Kuvings Unveils Curated Autumn Recipes Designed For The Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S

Date Almond milk by Kuvings

ABC Juice Pulp Pancakes by Kuvings

Fricy Margarita by Kuvings

SOUTH KOREA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the crisp autumn air settles in and temperatures drop, global kitchen appliance innovator Kuvings has highlighted three seasonal fall recipes designed to enhance immunity, reduce kitchen waste, and elevate home entertaining. Best enjoyed with the Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S, this curated lineup showcases how seamless, nutrient-dense, and sustainable cold-press juicing can easily integrate into daily autumn lifestyles.Seasonal transitions often bring fatigue, skin dryness, and reduced immunity, making the daily intake of whole fruits, vegetables, and plant-based nutrients critical. Engineered to remove the traditional barriers to daily juicing, the Kuvings AUTO10S features an extra-large 3,000ml hopper that allows users to load entire batches of fresh produce at once-virtually eliminating tedious pre-chopping and continuous hand-feeding. Its gentle, low-speed masticating technology prevents excessive heat build-up and oxidation, preserving vital enzymes, dietary fiber, and pure, natural flavors.Kuvings Autumn Recipe Showcase: Three Ways to Sip & Savor1. Immune Wellness & Zero-Waste: ABC Juice & Upcycled Pulp PancakesAn energizing combination of Apple, Beet, and Carrot (ABC) juice paired with a sustainable breakfast solution. Instead of discarding the leftover pulp, this recipe folds nutrient- and fiber-rich juice pulp directly into pancake batter, turning waste into wholesome, fluffy morning fare.- Key Ingredients (Pancakes): 4 tbsp fresh ABC juice pulp, 500 g pancake mix, 300 ml milk, 2 eggs, cooking oil.2. Cozy Plant-Based Nutrition: Homemade Date Almond MilkA creamy, preservative-free dairy alternative naturally sweetened with whole dates. Utilizing the AUTO10S's powerful cold-press mechanism, it extracts rich, silky nut milk without the need for manual nut-milk bags or strainers-ideal for warm seasonal lattes, autumn oatmeal, and wholesome baking.- Key Ingredients: 5-10 dates (adjust to taste), 2 cups almonds, 4 cups water3. Seasonal Entertaining & Halloween Gatherings: Fricy MargaritaA vibrant, palate-cleansing cocktail and mocktail base that balances crisp green apples and refreshing cucumber with the warming heat of fresh jalapeño and tangy lime. Finished with a chili-salted rim, it serves as a festive centerpiece for fall dinner parties and Halloween gatherings.- Key Ingredients: 4 green apples, 1 cucumber, 3 limes, 3 jalapeños, ice cubes, chili seasoning for rimming (optional: tequila or whiskey to taste).“Autumn is a pivotal transitional period when nourishing the body with unprocessed vitamins and natural antioxidants becomes paramount,” said a spokesperson for Kuvings Global Marketing.“With the Kuvings AUTO10S, our objective is to demonstrate that sustainable wellness-from zero-waste pulp baking to dairy-free nut milk preparation-can be both effortless and time-efficient.”For further details regarding seasonal recipes and the Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S, please visit or connect via official social media channels.

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Kuvings Unveils Curated Autumn Recipes Designed for the Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S News Provided By Kuvings October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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