ECOART Landscape Introduces ECOCORK, A Cork-Based Material For Sustainable Outdoor Spaces

Korean landscape company presents cork-based solutions designed for pathways, gardens, playgrounds and outdoor environments

SOUTH KOREA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ECOART Landscape Co., Ltd., a South Korean company specializing in landscape construction and outdoor facilities, is introducing its ECOCORK solutions to a wider international market as interest continues to grow in materials designed for sustainable outdoor environments.ECOCORK is based on cork, a natural material obtained from tree bark. ECOART Landscape has developed cork-based materials for use in a variety of outdoor spaces, including walking paths, playgrounds, exercise areas, gardens and other landscaped environments.The company focuses on combining the natural characteristics of cork with technologies developed for outdoor applications. According to ECOART Landscape, its processed ECOCORK material offers shock absorption and water permeability while helping create walking surfaces that blend naturally with surrounding landscapes.ECOART Landscape has accumulated experience across landscape design, construction, manufacturing and installation in South Korea. Its ECOCORK products have been applied to public spaces including parks, walking trails and playgrounds. The company's project portfolio includes installations at Seoul Children's Grand Park, Gyeongui Line Forest Park and other public outdoor spaces.As sustainability becomes an increasingly important consideration in urban planning and landscape design, the company sees opportunities to introduce cork-based materials to new markets and applications.“Outdoor spaces should provide more than functionality,” said ECOART Landscape.“Our goal is to develop materials that help create spaces where people and nature can coexist more comfortably.”Through ECOCORK, ECOART Landscape plans to continue exploring international opportunities for cork-based landscape materials while expanding awareness of alternative materials for outdoor and recreational spaces.About ECOART Landscape Co., Ltd.Established in 2009, ECOART Landscape Co., Ltd. is a South Korean landscape company specializing in landscape construction, outdoor facilities, design, manufacturing and installation. The company develops ECOCORK cork-based paving materials as part of its focus on creating healthier and more sustainable outdoor environments.

ECOART Landscape

ECOART Landscape Co., Ltd.

+82222671088 ext.

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ECOART Landscape Introduces ECOCORK, a Cork-Based Material for Sustainable Outdoor Spaces News Provided By Myoeng Arm October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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