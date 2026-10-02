Association Of Compliance And Audit Professionals (ACAP) Launches New Brand And Expanded Industry Platform

Uday Gulvadi, Board Chair of ACAP

Formerly AIBACP, ACAP enters its next chapter with a broader mission to connect compliance, audit and financial services leaders across an evolving industry

- Uday Gulvadi, Board Chair of ACAPNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Compliance and Audit Professionals (ACAP), formerly the Association of International Bank Audit and Compliance Professionals (AIBACP), today announced the launch of its new name, brand and digital presence, marking the next chapter for an organization that has served the financial services community for more than three decades.The transition from AIBACP to ACAP reflects the significant evolution taking place across financial services and the increasingly interconnected responsibilities of professionals working across compliance, internal audit, risk, financial crime, technology, regulation and governance.“The financial services landscape has changed dramatically, and the challenges facing compliance and audit leaders increasingly extend across traditional organizational and industry boundaries,” said Uday Gulvadi, Board Chair of ACAP.“We believed our association should evolve with the industry we serve. ACAP builds on more than 30 years of history while giving us a stronger platform to bring leaders together, exchange ideas and address the issues shaping our industry.”Building on More Than 30 Years of CommunityFounded in 1992, AIBACP established a longstanding community for audit and compliance professionals within the financial services industry, providing opportunities for peer exchange, professional education and relationship building.The evolution to ACAP preserves that foundation while positioning the association for its next stage of growth.Under the new ACAP identity, the organization will continue creating opportunities for professionals to connect and exchange perspectives through executive forums, educational programs, roundtables, networking events and industry insights.The association also intends to broaden its reach over time as the traditional boundaries among financial institutions, fintech, technology, professional services and other areas of the financial ecosystem continue to evolve.“Our name may be changing, but the value of bringing experienced professionals together to learn from one another remains at the center of what we do,” Gulvadi added.“We see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation and create an even stronger community for the future.”The ACAP rebrand includes a new visual identity, website and digital presence designed to support the association's expanded direction.ACAP will roll out additional membership initiatives, programming and events in the months ahead, including a formal brand launch event planned for January 2027 in New York City.To learn more about ACAP, membership and upcoming programs, visit ACAPNetwork and follow the Association of Compliance and Audit Professionals (ACAP) on LinkedIn.###About the Association of Compliance and Audit Professionals (ACAP)The Association of Compliance and Audit Professionals (ACAP) is a professional association dedicated to connecting leaders and professionals across compliance, audit and the broader financial services industry. Building on more than 30 years of history as AIBACP, ACAP provides a forum for industry professionals to exchange knowledge, develop meaningful relationships and engage on emerging issues affecting their organizations and the industry.Media Contact:Deana MaryThe Mary Group Consulting LLCMarketing Consultant, ACAP...+1 410-925-4546

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Association of Compliance and Audit Professionals (ACAP) Launches New Brand and Expanded Industry Platform News Provided By The Mary Group Consulting LLC October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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