Ironwood Custom Builders Explains What Utah's New Detached ADU Law Means For Salt Lake County Homeowners

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A custom home on its lot in the Salt Lake City area. Under Utah's new law, a detached ADU is a permitted use on qualifying lots of at least 11,000 square feet.

Yard space at an Ironwood-built home. Setbacks, utility access and lot coverage still determine whether a detached unit fits.

October 1 change expands the path to a detached accessory dwelling unit on qualifying lots, while local site and building requirements still apply.

- Kelly Anderson, Co-Founder and General Manager, Ironwood Custom BuildersCOTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Utah law that took effect October 1 now requires covered municipalities to permit detached accessory dwelling units on qualifying residential lots. Ironwood Custom Builders says homeowners considering a backyard cottage or other detached living unit should first establish whether their particular property and proposed project are feasible.Under Senate Bill 284, a covered municipality must allow a detached accessory dwelling unit on a lot of at least 11,000 square feet that contains a single-family dwelling, if a single-family dwelling is a permitted use on that lot. In a primarily residential zone, the municipality may not require a conditional-use permit for the detached unit. The law does not prevent cities from allowing detached units on smaller lots.The legislation also limits the number of parking spaces a city may require for the ADU: no more than one for a unit smaller than 650 square feet, or two for a unit of 650 square feet or larger. Cities may continue to apply requirements governing matters such as setbacks, building size, lot coverage, owner occupancy, and utility service. Applicable building, health, and fire codes still apply.“This gives more homeowners a path to consider a detached ADU, but it does not mean every backyard can accommodate one,” said Kelly Anderson, co-founder and general manager of Ironwood Custom Builders.“The first step is to look at the actual property: where the unit could fit, how utilities would serve it, what the local rules require, and whether the likely investment makes sense for the homeowner.”Rules will still differ by city. Some municipalities already permit detached ADUs under standards that are more flexible than the new state threshold. Homeowners should also review any homeowners association restrictions; Utah's Department of Commerce advises that an HOA may prohibit a detached ADU even where municipal rules allow one.Ironwood recommends checking the parcel size and zoning, the available building area and setbacks, utility access and capacity, parking, and any HOA governing documents before investing in detailed plans. A building permit and the applicable reviews remain necessary.Learn more about Ironwood's ADU services at remodeling/adus/.About Ironwood Custom BuildersIronwood Custom Builders, Inc., founded by Steve Wille and Kelly Anderson, is a custom home building and major remodeling firm based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. The company serves Salt Lake City and surrounding communities and provides design and construction services for custom homes, renovations, additions, and accessory dwelling units.Media ContactIronwood Custom Builders, Inc.2825 E Cottonwood Pkwy #500Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121(801) 893-7820

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Ironwood Custom Builders Explains What Utah's New Detached ADU Law Means for Salt Lake County Homeowners News Provided By Builder Lead Converter October 02, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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