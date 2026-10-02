Revel Medspa Reinforces Patient-First Approach And Community Engagement In Richland

Dana Lisenbey

Medspa continues to offer comprehensive aesthetic and wellness services with a focus on integrity and direct client interaction in the Tri-Cities area.

RICHLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Revel Medspa, a provider of medical aesthetics in Richland, Washington, continues its commitment to patient-first care under the direction of founder and medical director, Dana Lisenbey. Serving the Tri-Cities area, the medspa offers a comprehensive range of services, emphasizing integrity and transparency in treatment plans for its clients.Lisenbey brings nearly two decades of experience in medicine, including 19 years in emergency room settings, and a decade specializing in aesthetic treatments. Her direct involvement as owner, founder, and medical director ensures she personally performs many treatments, maintaining a consistent standard of care and direct connection with clients. This approach contrasts with facilities where supervising physicians may not always be on-site, providing Revel Medspa clients with direct access to Dana's expertise.Since its launch 3.5 years ago, Revel Medspa has demonstrated substantial growth, doubling its income within its first year of operation. The medspa offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance well-being and appearance, ranging from weight loss and hormone management to advanced anti-aging solutions. These include popular treatments like Botox and dermal fillers, rejuvenating chemical peels, and various laser treatments for skin refinement. The practice operates on a philosophy of honesty, with Dana often advising patients against unnecessary procedures, prioritizing their long-term well-being and natural results above all else. Revel Medspa holds a 5-star Google rating, reflecting its consistent commitment to patient satisfaction and ethical practice."Our focus at Revel Medspa has always been on delivering honest, patient-centered care," said Dana Lisenbey, Founder and Medical Director of Revel Medspa. "We believe in building trust by prioritizing individual needs and ensuring every client feels informed and confident in their aesthetic journey, supported by our deep community ties."Beyond its clinical services, Revel Medspa actively demonstrates its dedication to the Tri-Cities community. The practice provides consistent support through sponsorships of local charities, silent auctions, and high school athletic programs. This includes direct contributions to Kamiakin High School for its baseball, wrestling, and football teams, further underscoring Revel Medspa's role as a valued local partner and engaged community member. For more information about Revel Medspa's services or its approach to patient care, visit revelmedispa or contact Dana Lisenbey at info (at) revelmedispa (dot) com. Revel Medspa is a Richland, Washington-based medical aesthetics practice dedicated to providing a wide range of services, from anti-aging treatments to comprehensive wellness management, all delivered with an emphasis on transparency, integrity, and strong community support in the Tri-Cities area.

Dana Lisenbey

Revel Medspa

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Revel Medspa Reinforces Patient-First Approach and Community Engagement in Richland News Provided By Feature Spotlight October 02, 2026, 04:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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