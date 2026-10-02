Unpeel Functional Medicine Weight Loss & Med Spa Highlights Personalized Patient Care In Lafayette, Colorado

Darby M.D.

Dr. Laura Darby M.D. integrates medical aesthetics and holistic wellness with individualized treatment approaches at her Colorado practice.

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unpeel Functional Medicine Weight Loss & Med Spa, led by Dr. Laura Darby M.D., emphasizes a personalized approach to medical aesthetics and holistic health in Lafayette, Colorado. With over 30 years of medical experience, Dr. Darby established her practice in 2002, integrating her extensive background in health, wellness, and alternative therapies to serve clients across the Colorado Front Range. The practice focuses on developing unique treatment plans for each patient, combining scientific knowledge with an artistic perspective on aesthetics and well-being.Dr. Darby personally oversees all medical aesthetic services, ensuring a physician-led experience for every procedure. This commitment extends to her functional medicine approach, which incorporates anti-inflammatory and genetic-based blood type diets, food sensitivity testing, and holistic integrative medicine recommendations. Services offered at Unpeel range from advanced skin care programs, including laser and Ultra Sculpt treatments, to medical microneedling, Botox, fillers, chemical peels, and red light therapy. Each plan is designed to align with individual patient needs, goals, and budget.The practice aims to empower patients through renewed confidence and improved well-being. Dr. Darby recounts a young mother who, after receiving a year of laser treatments for spider veins at Unpeel, was able to enjoy swimming with her daughter without self-consciousness. In another instance, a 70-year-old patient experiencing digestive issues and weight struggles found significant improvement with a personalized blood type diet. Within months, her digestive symptoms resolved, she discontinued a daily Prilosec regimen, lost 20 pounds, and gained energy, while also achieving visibly younger-looking skin through comprehensive skin care and weight loss programs."Our goal at Unpeel is to provide truly individualized care that addresses both aesthetic concerns and underlying health," said Laura Darby, Founder of Unpeel Functional Medicine Weight Loss & Med Spa. "We believe that optimal health and beauty are deeply interconnected, and our approach reflects a commitment to supporting each patient's journey toward total wellness."For more information about the services offered at Unpeel Functional Medicine Weight Loss & Med Spa, visit unpeelboulder. Unpeel Functional Medicine Weight Loss & Med Spa is dedicated to delivering personalized medical aesthetics and functional medicine solutions tailored to individual patient needs in the Lafayette, Colorado area.

Laura Darby M.D.

Unpeel Functional Medicine Weight Loss & Med Spa

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Unpeel Functional Medicine Weight Loss & Med Spa Highlights Personalized Patient Care in Lafayette, Colorado News Provided By Feature Spotlight October 02, 2026, 04:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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