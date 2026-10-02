Isha Rikhi Hits Back At Mahhi Vij For Bringing In Badshah's Reference Post Qazi Touqeer Clash Trauma

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bigg Boss 20 contestant Isha Rikhi has hit back at Mahhi Vij after the controversy that unfolded after her emotional breakdown following a heated confrontation involving Qazi Touqeer in the show.

The actress addressed Mahhi's remarks about her“trauma” and the reference to her former husband, rapper Badshah, saying she felt the situation was unnecessarily made bigger.

Reacting to the episode, Isha said she felt Mahhi had created a narrative around the incident rather than speaking to her directly.

“I just feel that it was Mahhi's opinion, and she has set a narrative. Because if she had genuinely thought about it, she would have talked to me, not with other people, and that too behind my back,” Isha said.

She added,“So, I don't feel that it was worth it. She made it bigger. Otherwise, maybe no one else would have done it that way.”

Isha also reflected on why she struggled to understand Mahhi while they were inside the Bigg Boss house. According to Isha, Mahhi's behaviour appeared different to her in different situations, which made it difficult for her to form an equation with her.

“I felt that she went in a very different direction because we never hated each other in the house. It's just that she was playing a game with two personalities, and I wasn't able to understand that,” Isha said.

She explained that contestants inside the house experience situations differently from viewers watching the edited episodes.

“People were watching an hour-long episode, but we were watching everything 24/7. So, I wasn't able to understand her. Because of that, I wasn't able to connect with her,” she said.

“But when I came out and watched her episodes, I saw her differently. I loved her personality, and I liked the fact that she stood her ground in logical fights. Her reactions were loud, but okay, I think it worked for her,” she said, adding,“So, I really liked Qazi ji in the show.”

For the uninitiated, the controversy began after a heated confrontation between Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA during a task. Isha, who tried to intervene, later broke down and spoke about feeling triggered by the aggression of Qazi and her past experiences.

Mahhi subsequently questioned Isha's reference to trauma and said that viewers could end up wondering what Badshah had allegedly done to her considering she keeps getting triggered by any loud reactions.

Mahhi had also described the comment as potentially amounting to a“character assassination” of Badshah.

For the uninitiated, Isha and Badshah had been married privately before their separation became public in 2026.

During her Bigg Boss journey, Isha had spoken about aspects of her past relationship without making it the central focus of her stint on the show.

–IANS

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