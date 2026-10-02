Arjun Rampal Remembers Late Mother On Her Birthday, Says 'There Is Just No One Like You'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal remembered his late mother Gwen Rampal on her birthday with an emotional social media post.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Arjun said that the family continues to celebrate her special day and expressed how deeply he misses her.“Happy birthday Ma, today we all still celebrate you. I miss you, cause there is just no one like you. I know you always with me,” he wrote. Through his message, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor remembered his mother with love and said that he continues to feel her presence despite her absence.

Arjun also shared a collage of throwback pictures with his mother. In the photographs, the actor could be seen posing alongside her, with his arm wrapped around her shoulder as they smiled for the camera. The pictures offered a glimpse into the special bond the actor shared with his mother.

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal's mother, Gwen Rampal, died in Mumbai on October 27, 2018, following a prolonged battle with breast cancer, which later spread to other parts of her body. Gwen worked as a school teacher and was known to share a close bond with her son.

Arjun has often paid tribute to his mother through heartfelt social media posts. He frequently shares cherished photographs and memories of their time together.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is set to appear next in the upcoming film“Operation Ganga,” where he will share the screen with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Recently, Arjun took to social media to share his experience of working with Mohanlal. Describing the opportunity as an honour, the actor said working alongside Mohanlal was an inspirational experience. The Om Shanti Om actor shared a series of pictures with the Malayalam star on Instagram and praised his exceptional talent.

“Such an honour to have the privilege to share screen space with you Sir. It has been inspirational. The supremely talented and gifted @mohanlal. Thank you,” Arjun wrote.