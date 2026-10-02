WATCH: Greater Noida Bike Theft Caught On CCTV: Helmet-Wearing Thief Flees With Royal Enfield

A helmet-wearing thief allegedly stole a Royal Enfield GT Sports bike from a parking lot in Greater Noida West, with CCTV footage capturing the theft and sparking reactions online.

Bike Stolen From Greater Noida Parking Lot

According to a social media post by Siddharth Agarwal, the incident took place at the Gaud City One, Seventh Avenue parking lot in Greater Noida West. The post claims that an unidentified thief entered the parking area and made away with a Royal Enfield GT Sports motorcycle.

CCTV footage from the parking area reportedly captured the incident. The video shows the motorcycle being taken out of the parking premises before the alleged thief leaves the location.

CCTV Captures The Suspect

The footage has since been shared online, drawing attention to how the theft allegedly took place despite the presence of security cameras. The suspect can reportedly be seen wearing a helmet while riding away on the motorcycle.

The social media post also mentions that a complaint has been filed in connection with the incident and that the case falls under Bisrakh police station.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

The CCTV visuals have sparked reactions from social media users, with the post also tagging Uttar Pradesh Police, Noida Police and DCP Central Noida while seeking attention to the case.

At the time of the post, the alleged thief was reportedly still out of police reach. However, details about the investigation, the identity of the suspect and whether the stolen Royal Enfield has been recovered were not immediately available.