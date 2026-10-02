UN Experts Slam Pakistan For Misusing Counter-Terrorism Laws Against Human Rights Lawyers

MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, Oct 2 (IANS) The United Nations experts have strongly condemned Pakistan's use of“vague and overbroad counter-terrorism” provisions against human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, while calling on the authorities to immediately release them and drop“unfounded” criminal and terrorism charges.

The remarks came after both lawyers Mazari-Hazir and her husband Chattha were re-arrested shortly after a division bench of Pakistan's Supreme Court on September 17 granted them bail and suspended their sentences in the social media posts case.

The experts recalled they had previously expressed their alarm at the conviction of both human rights lawyers for social media posts supporting local activists and criticising the military.

“Invoking an older case immediately after they were granted bail appears to be an attempt to use the criminal justice system as punishment for freedom of expression and human rights advocacy. We have followed successive proceedings against Mazari-Hazir and Chattha since January, also seemingly intended to punish and intimidate these lawyers, while sending a chilling message to the profession in general,” the experts warned.

Following their re-arrest, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court refused a police request to hold and interrogate the couple for 30 days and instead ordered them to be sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. On September 22, 2026, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad returned the couple's bail petitions because they lacked signed powers of attorney, they said.

The experts strongly criticised the use of counter-terrorism provisions to restrict human rights and hinder the legitimate exercise of their right to promote, protect, and defend human rights.

Highlighting that international standards require governments to protect lawyers from intimidation, harassment and improper interference, as well as from prosecution for carrying out recognised professional duties, the experts said those standards also protect lawyers' freedom of expression.

“Pakistan should drop all charges based on the exercise of freedom of expression by legal practitioners or their legitimate legal work, and order the couple's immediate release. They should already have adequate access to counsel of their choice, to their family, and to adequate and necessary medical care,” they noted.

Earlier this week, a total of 15 international civil society organisations, including the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), voiced grave concern over the continued arbitrary detention of Pakistani human rights lawyers Mazari-Hazir and her husband Chattha, since January, despite the Supreme Court suspending their sentences and granting them bail.

"Drop all charges based on the legitimate exercise of freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, human rights advocacy, and the lawful performance of their professional duties as lawyers. Disclose the factual and legal basis for their re-arrest and ensure rigorous judicial scrutiny of the arbitrary use of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the latest proceedings," the joint statement said.