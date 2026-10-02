Don't Trouble The Trouble Review: Fahadh Faasil's Film Promises Fun, Chaos And Plenty Of Drama

Fahadh Faasil stars in Don't Trouble The Trouble, presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by SS Karthikeya. The film has arrived in theatres today. Here's our review to see whether it delivers magic on the big screen.

SS Rajamouli presents Dont Trouble The Trouble. His son SS Karthikeya turns producer for this film. Arka Media Works and Showing Business bankroll the project. Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya jointly produce it. Pushpa villain Fahadh Faasil plays the lead role. Sara Palekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Subbaraju play key roles. Shashank Yeleti directs the movie. Top stars Mahesh Babu and NTR praised the film heavily. NTR even hyped it up at the pre-release event. The Rajamouli brand naturally built massive expectations. The movie released today, Friday, October 2. We check if Karthikeya succeeds as a producer and if Fahadh Faasil impresses the Telugu audience.

Suri, played by Fahadh Faasil, has nobody in life. He drives an ambulance. He drives fast, places bets, and makes money. He also does random odd jobs for cash. Soon, he lands in big trouble. He clashes with Old City smuggler Aslam, played by Mahesh Manjrekar. Aslam orders Suri to bring 25 lakh rupees in three days. Suri makes mistake after mistake for this money. During this time, he finds a magic locket. A little girl named Divya, played by Baby Sara, appears from it. Nobody else can see her. She talks only to Suri. She loves magic. She did a magic trick in the car and made her parents disappear. She begs Suri to bring her parents back. She believes Suri is a great magician. Suri and Divya travel together. Suri plans to use her to make easy money. The story reveals why only Suri sees her and what happened to her parents.

The title Dont Trouble The Trouble builds great interest. Balayya's famous dialogue adds a special attraction. The Rajamouli brand, Karthikeya's production, and Fahadh Faasil's acting created huge hype. Mahesh Babu and NTR tweeted positive reviews. But the movie fails to reach these expectations. The title and the story have no real connection. The trailer showed the hero and the kid doing magic together. In the movie, only the girl uses magic power. The hero lacks that quality. This disappoints the audience. The story revolves around the little girl. The director creates confusion about whether she is a ghost or a goddess. The movie lacks clarity on whether it wants to show comedy, emotion, or magic. The hero's characterization looks fun initially. Later, it becomes very routine. The comedy does not work out. The kidnap and robbery scenes lack basic logic. The interval twist feels predictable. The train scene looks somewhat decent. The second half runs in the same boring way. The climax finally brings some emotion.

The audience would connect better if the girl's emotion carried from the start. The scenes feel very dull and boring. The director dragged the scenes too much. The little girl's magic point, the climax, and the visuals stand out as plus points. Everything else falls into the minus category. The hero puts in hard work, but the weak script wastes his effort. The music fails to impress. The movie completely lacks logic. Editing looks just okay. The makers maintained good production values. People wonder how top stars like Rajamouli, NTR, and Mahesh Babu actually liked this film.

Fahadh Faasil acts brilliantly in Suri's role. He rocks as an actor. However, his dialogue delivery sounds unnatural. The audience cannot understand some of his words. Baby Sara steals the show as Divya. She stands as the real hero of the film. The movie would look better if her emotions worked out well. Mahesh Manjrekar impresses in his brief role as Aslam. Subbaraju looks okay as a police officer. Venkatesh Kakumanu grabs attention as Suri's friend. The remaining actors just do an okay job.

Director Shashank fails to connect the fun and emotional angles. The core point sounds very new. He struggles to present it properly on the screen. Kaala Bhairava composes the music, but it lacks impact. The background score sounds okay in a few places. The director dragged the movie unnecessarily. The editing team should have worked better. The camera work looks really good. The producers spent well, and the movie looks rich on screen.

Except for the climax portion, the entire movie feels like trouble. Dont Trouble The Trouble completely fails to create any magic.

Rating 2