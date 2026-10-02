MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post UCR Creates Research Center to Study Territory and Support Risk Management appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The University Council of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) approved the creation of the Center for Geographical Research (CIGeo), a new entity that will seek to transform knowledge about the national territory into information and tools to support decision-making by communities, institutions, and local governments.

Among the problems this type of research can help analyze are vulnerability to floods, urban growth, changes in forests and coasts, and decisions on where and how to build more safely.

To achieve this, CIGeo will bring together scientific and technological capabilities linked to data analysis, machine learning, remote sensing, and Earth observation. The intention is to convert this data into information that can be understood, shared, and used in territorial planning and management processes.

The University Council noted that the new entity will also contribute to facing challenges associated with climate change and disaster risk management through scientific information on threats, vulnerabilities, and territorial transformations.

Furthermore, the creation of the center will strengthen scientific networks and international cooperation project, as well as foster research involving multiple disciplines.

UCR pointed out that CIGeo will leverage the academic and scientific experience accumulated by the School of Geography over 29 years.

The institution states that the center's work can be useful, among other sectors, for municipalities planning the growth of their cantons, communities needing to understand the risks in their territories, and farmers facing climate shifts.

The University Council appointed Adolfo Quesada Román as the first director of CIGeo for a one-year term. His career has focused on research, risk management, and geosciences.

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