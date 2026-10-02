Trump To Host Third Exclusive Memecoin Event Amid Corruption Claims

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The team promoting US President Donald Trump 's memecoin is scheduling another private dinner for the token's largest holders, a move that adds to ongoing scrutiny over whether crypto assets tied to a sitting president could function as a form of political access.

According to the GetTrumpMemes website, the next event-set for Nov. 22-will be hosted at Trump 's Washington, DC golf club and will include the president along with three unnamed guests. Attendance will be limited to the“top 185” Official Trump (TRUMP) holders, determined using a scoring window from Sept. 30 to Nov. 12.

GetTrumpMemes says Trump will appear at a Nov. 22 dinner for the top 185 TRUMP holders, with scoring based on holdings from Sept. 30 to Nov. 12. The event is the third known gathering for TRUMP tokenholders, following a May 2025 DC dinner and an April 2026 Mar-a-Lago luncheon. Public Citizen previously estimated that investors connected to Trump's crypto ventures are“$4.7 billion underwater” since 2022, including $3.2 billion attributed to the memecoin. Ethics critics argue the dinners create“pay-to-play” access concerns; supporters and organizers have not provided a detailed public justification in the available reporting. The announcement arrives amid congressional debate over cryptocurrency oversight, after the US Senate failed to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act.

Key takeawaysAnother tokenholder dinner, this time in Washington

The GetTrumpMemes website, which publicizes the TRUMP memecoin, announced a Nov. 22 dinner for the“top 185” holders. The site also states Trump will attend at his DC golf club, joined by three guests whose identities were not specified in the announcement.

The dinner will be open only to holders ranked by a scoring process that spans Sept. 30 through Nov. 12, according to GetTrumpMemes. The event follows two earlier gatherings for the token's biggest supporters, referenced by the same promotional site.

Three gatherings in under a year-and-a-half

GetTrumpMemes describes the Nov. 22 dinner as the third time Trump has met top TRUMP holders. It points to a May 2025 dinner in Washington, DC for 220 holders held at Trump National Golf Club and an April 2026 luncheon at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for 297 guests.

Beyond the dates and venues, the key commonality is the structure: a limited, invitation-style event tied to rankings among TRUMP tokenholders, which critics say concentrates political attention and influence around a crypto token linked to a presidential identity.

Ethics and“pay-to-play” concerns resurface

Critics of Trump's memecoin gatherings have accused the president of selling access to the presidency through so-called“pay-to-play” schemes-an accusation that has been raised repeatedly since the first dinner event.

For example, reporting on earlier attendance noted that Justin Sun-described in the original coverage as the top holder at the time of the May 2025 dinner-held about $19 million worth of the token. The same earlier reporting also said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later settled a lawsuit against Sun for $10 million.

Public Citizen, according to earlier Cointelegraph coverage, estimated that investors in Trump family crypto ventures were“$4.7 billion underwater” since 2022, with $3.2 billion in losses attributed to the memecoin. The organization's framing underscores a central tension in the debate: tokenholders may be monetarily exposed while also seeking proximity to the president.

Cointelegraph reported that Trump's 2025 disclosures indicated $1.4 billion in crypto-related earnings, including the TRUMP memecoin. In response to the dinner concept, Public Citizen co-president Robert Weissman argued to Cointelegraph that the event could be“unethical and unconscionable profiteering off the presidency” at best and, at worst, a“pay-to-play” arrangement in which buying the token could translate into an opportunity to influence policy or enforcement.

Separately, Senator Chris Coons publicly criticized the event as“corruption” in a Bluesky post, according to the original report.

Market reaction after the announcement

The dinner announcement also coincided with a noticeable short-term move in TRUMP's price. Market data cited by Cointelegraph showed TRUMP rising about 9% to $2.23 from $2.05 immediately after the announcement on Wednesday.

The original coverage also noted that TRUMP was launched shortly before Trump's January 2025 inauguration. It surged sharply to around $70 before dropping below $20 within days. At the time of publication, the token was trading near $2.06, based on the report.

For traders and holders, these announcements matter because they can act as catalysts for attention and liquidity-though the long-run implications for investor outcomes remain highly contested, particularly in light of Public Citizen's“underwater” estimate for participants in Trump-linked crypto ventures.

Crypto policy debate: CLARITY Act stalled

The Nov. 22 dinner announcement arrives after another flashpoint in US crypto regulation: the Senate failed to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act in recent weeks, according to Cointelegraph reporting.

That article stated that all Democrats present voted“nay,” with critics arguing that the bill's ethics provisions were not strong enough to address concerns around potential profit by public officials from crypto-related activities. Cointelegraph also cited Senator Elissa Slotkin's remarks after her Sept. 15 vote against CLARITY, saying she could not support legislation that would codify behavior she described as profiting from the crypto industry.

The timeline for lawmakers is tight: the Senate has a limited window before the next session of Congress in 2027, and polls cited in the original reporting suggested Democrats may take control of the House and Senate-leaving the bill's future uncertain.

Put together, the juxtaposition is stark. On one side, a memecoin campaign continues to tie presidential appearances to tokenholder rankings. On the other, Congress struggles to agree on how regulators should oversee digital assets and how to constrain ethical risks when political power and crypto markets intersect.

What to watch next

As the Nov. 22 dinner approaches, investors, regulators, and lawmakers alike will likely focus on whether additional details emerge about eligibility, enforcement of disclosure rules, and how-if at all- policymakers respond to renewed criticism of ethics provisions amid stalled legislation.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.