Patna Youth Arrested For Misbehaviour, Scuffle With Woman Cop

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Patna for allegedly misbehaving with and scuffling with female police personnel during a patrol, police said.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Ramkrishna Nagar locality in Patna.

According to a police statement issued late Thursday night, the incident took place around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday near the Khemnichak-Subhashnagar intersection under the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area.

According to police, a team of female personnel was on patrol in the area when they noticed three youths allegedly engaged in suspicious activity and stopped them for questioning.

Police said one of the youths allegedly misbehaved with and scuffled with the female personnel during the interaction.

When the officers attempted to detain the three youths, all of them allegedly fled the spot.

A case was subsequently registered against three unidentified persons, police said.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation to identify the three youths.

According to the police, Pradeep Kumar was identified with the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence and was subsequently arrested.

Police said raids are being conducted at various locations to trace and arrest the two other accused persons, who remain at large.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita at Ramkrishna Nagar police station against three accused.

The incident comes amid several recent cases involving alleged attacks or obstruction of police personnel in Bihar.

Police said further action would be taken based on the investigation and evidence collected in the case.

The incident has also brought attention to the 'Police Didi' initiative, under which female police personnel are deployed around schools and colleges to address issues such as obscene comments, harassment and stalking, and to improve the safety of women and girls.

The initiative was introduced by the Bihar government with the objective of creating a safer environment around educational institutions.