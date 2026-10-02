President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in Delhi, marking Gandhi Jayanti.

President Murmu visited Raj Ghat and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. She also remembered the Father of the Nation and highlighted the continuing relevance of his ideals of peace, non-violence, empathy and inclusive development.

In a post on X, President Murmu said:“On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti.”

“Gandhiji's life and ideals are widely respected by the global community. Today, an atmosphere of war and conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations in these circumstances, Mahatma Gandhis message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant,” the President added.

“Our country is advancing towards the national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by the year 2047. In this journey, priority is being given to the values of empathy and Inclusion to ensure that no citizen is deprived of the benefits of development. This vision reflects the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya, based on the principle of the welfare and upliftment of all. On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us reaffirm our commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through our ethical conduct and active participation,” President Murmu said.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also visited Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, remembering his contribution and legacy on Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, whose philosophy of truth and non-violence played a significant role in India's freedom movement and continues to be remembered across the world.

The tributes at Raj Ghat were held as the nation marked the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his enduring message of peace, non-violence and welfare of all.