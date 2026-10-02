Security Tightened In Delhi As Police Deny Nod For Jantar Mantar Stir

Protest Against CEC

Security was tightened in central Delhi on Friday ahead of a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed demonstration and made additional security arrangements in view of the expected turnout, police sources said.

Heavy Security, Metro Services Disrupted

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and a riot control vehicle were deployed at Jantar Mantar. Entry and exit gates of the nearby metro stations of Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House and Lok Kalyan Marg are closed till further notice. Delhi Metro has also closed 11 Metro stations including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. However, interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations:

Why is the Protest Being Held?

The protest has been called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The organisers are seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

Extensive Police Arrangements

According to police, a large number of people are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar for the protest. In view of the expected turnout, additional security personnel have been sought from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Security has been strengthened across central Delhi, with police personnel deployed at key locations and arrangements made to regulate movement in and around Jantar Mantar. The proposed demonstration comes amid continuing political and public debate over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission. Police said further security measures would be taken depending on the situation and the movement of protesters in the area.

Police Issue Stern Warning

On security arrangements for the Jantar Mantar protest, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said, "Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in New Delhi, and protests, demonstrations, marches and similar activities are not permitted. Preventive arrangements have been made, and everyone is requested to follow the law and cooperate with the police. As Section 163 is in force, people are advised not to come to the area for protests or demonstrations. Necessary circulars, notifications and public awareness messages regarding roads and Metro services are being issued."

What Triggered the Agitation?

The agitation was triggered following a report published by The Indian Express, which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over a period of 10 months to decisions and procedures related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and other electoral matters. (ANI)

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