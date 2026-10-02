8Th Pay Commission Latest Updates: Salary Hike, Pension And Arrears - What Employees Need To Know

Central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the 8th Pay Commission recommendations, with salary hikes, pension revisions and pending arrears among key concerns. Check the latest updates on pay and benefits.

Central government employees and pensioners have their eyes fixed on Bengaluru. The commission will hold its next crucial meeting here on October 7 and 8. Officials are travelling across various cities to collect opinions from workers and retired staff.

The commission has toured 14 different locations across the country so far. Officials are holding separate discussions with employee and pensioner unions at every stop. They are stepping out of Delhi to hear the demands of workers from all regions directly.

The commission has met hundreds of employee and pensioner unions across these 14 locations. Every union has presented its demands regarding salary, allowances, and pensions. The panel will draft its final recommendations based on these statements from workers and retirees.

The commission gets exactly 18 months to submit its final report. Almost 11 months have already passed. The Finance Ministry formed this commission through a resolution on November 3, 2025. The panel now has only about seven months left to finish the job.

A notification on August 24, 2026, asked interested unions to request appointments by September 18. Applicants had to provide the unique memo ID they received after submitting their memorandum. The notice mentioned that officials will share the venue and detailed schedule later.

The commission started its tour in Chennai on September 7 and 8, followed by Puducherry on September 9. Officials recently wrapped up their discussions in Chandigarh. Employee and pensioner unions from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh participated in that meeting.

Pay structure and the fitment factor remained the main topics of discussion during these meetings. The fitment factor is the core formula that decides how many times the basic pay will multiply in the new commission. Employees naturally show the highest interest in this calculation.

One pensioner union wants quarterly Dearness Relief updates based on a three-month average to match inflation. Another proposal suggests merging DA and DR with the basic pay once it crosses 25 percent. The commission is still reviewing these proposals, and nothing is final yet.

The commission will likely release its full report around mid-2027. Another report claims the final recommendations will arrive by May 2027. Sources show a slight difference in timing, but mid-2027 remains the target based on the 18-month timeline.

The pay commission only makes recommendations, it does not announce the final salary. The government decides which suggestions to accept after receiving the report. No one knows the exact new salary yet, despite all the ongoing meetings and proposals.