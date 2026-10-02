TN CM Vijay To Launch Expanded 'Vetri Payanam Thittam' Free Bus Scheme

Expanded 'Vetri Payanam Thittam' Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Friday will launch the expanded 'Vetri Payanam Thittam' scheme in Chennai on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Currently, women are travelling free of cost in ordinary buses operating in metropolitan and urban areas. Now, the scheme has been expanded to include Express, LSS, and Deluxe buses in metropolitan and urban areas, ordinary suburban buses between districts and ordinary buses in hill areas beyond 40 kilometres for women to travel free of cost.

A total of 12,692 buses operating under 7 transport corporations of the Tamil Nadu government have been brought under this scheme. Through this scheme, around 84.32 lakh women are expected to benefit per day. A video regarding the duties to be performed by the conductor when this Vetri Payanam scheme is launched has now been released. This scheme will be launched in Koyambedu and Ambattur in Chennai.

The 'Vetri Payanam' Free Bus Scheme aims to provide fare-free public bus transportation for women and transgender individuals across designated government-operated services.

'Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram' Scheme Launched

Earlier, on September 28, CM Vijay launched the 'Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram' (Maternal Uncle's Gold Ring) scheme at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, bringing the scheme into effect across government hospitals in the state. Under the scheme, eligible newborns are being provided a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring. The initiative will be implemented across Tamil Nadu, except in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, where bypolls are due.

The scheme is intended to benefit newborns from eligible families and strengthen maternal and child welfare initiatives. According to the district administration, beneficiaries are required to produce an e-KYC-verified Aadhaar card along with any one of the prescribed identity or residence documents. According to the Tamil Nadu government, each gold ring will have a unique serial number and will be given in tamper-proof packaging.

Mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and have registered under Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) and obtained a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID will be eligible to receive the benefit under the scheme. This scheme was announced as part of the Vettri Tamilagam long-term vision to celebrate children born in government hospitals and to strengthen public confidence in public health services while reflecting the Tamil cultural tradition of Thaaimaman Seer. (ANI)

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