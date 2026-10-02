Gandhi's Principles Still Relevant Amid Challenges: Kharge On Jayanti

Kharge's Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to India's freedom struggle and his message of truth, non-violence and peace.

In a post on X, Kharge described Gandhi as the“Father of the Nation” and said his principles of truth, non-violence, harmony and justice continued to hold relevance in the face of present-day challenges.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he posted, "First they will ignore you, then they will laugh at you, then they will fight you, and then you will win."

“The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who gave strength to truth, courage to non-violence, and made Satyagraha the most powerful weapon against injustice, not only guided India's freedom struggle but also showed the entire world the path of humanity, compassion, and peace,” Kharge added.

He said remaining steadfast in Gandhi's principles was the true tribute to him.“Today, when new challenges stand before his thoughts and values, remaining steadfast on Bapu's principles of truth, non-violence, harmony, and justice is the true tribute to him," he said.

"On Gandhi Jayanti, humble salutations to Bapu and heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen,” he added.

Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri

In a separate post on X, Kharge also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, describing his life as an example of simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation.

“A symbol of simplicity, integrity, and national service, the life of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji is an extraordinary example of dedication to India,” he wrote.

Kharge highlighted Shastri's contributions to nation-building, including land reforms, Green and White Revolutions, abolishing third-class travel in railways, arranging seats for women in buses, and providing leadership to the country during the 1965 war.

He said, "From land reforms to strengthening the foundations of the Green and White Revolutions, from abolishing third-class travel in railways to arranging seats for women in buses, and providing steadfast leadership to the country in the 1965 war; his contribution to nation-building is unforgettable."

He wrote the famous slogan coined by Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1965, "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan", translating to "Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer".

He further said that his simple life with Gandhian values and lofty ideals will continue to be an inspiration for him always.

“His simple life, imbued with Gandhian values and lofty ideals, will continue to inspire us forever,” Kharge said, concluding his tribute with Shastri's slogan,“Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.” (ANI)

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