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Rockstar Now Offers AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant Service For Private Practice Owners
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rockstar Global, one of the leading virtual staffing partners for US private practices, now offers the AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant. The service combines a dedicated human Executive Assistant with a structured Claude environment designed around each practice owner's workflow, communication style, brand, calendar, and priorities.
The new service is designed to help private practice owners manage the administrative and personal responsibilities that compete for their time outside of patient care. Support can include email management, scheduling, task tracking, travel planning, personal errands, reputation management, and social media.
“AI cannot replace judgment, critical thinking, and consciousness,” said Tanya Ianozzi, Chief Operating Officer of Rockstar Global.“AI can automate work and improve quality, but there is still a need for a human to curate the output and provide oversight. When you combine AI with a real human who knows how to use it and leverage it, you can multiply capacity, strengthen brand reputation, and support greater profitability.”
A Human Executive Assistant Powered by AI
Each Rockstar Global Executive Assistant works within a Claude environment configured for a single practice. Claude helps organize information, draft content, and support workflows. The human Executive Assistant reviews and approves outgoing communications before anything is sent. Claude does not independently contact patients, staff, or other members of the practice. The practice owner maintains their own Claude Enterprise account. Rockstar Global builds and manages the system used by the Executive Assistant and does not resell or control the owner's Anthropic access.
Each AI environment is scoped to an individual practice and is not shared across other clients. For workflows involving patient information, Rockstar Global uses HIPAA-conscious configurations and processes designed with privacy and security considerations in mind.
“After speaking with practice owners, we found that an Executive Assistant supporting both their professional and personal responsibilities can become a significant capacity multiplier,” said Ianozzi.“Many owners simply have not been shown how to leverage the role effectively. That is where our approach is different. We provide the blueprint, training, and ongoing strategic support to help the owner and Executive Assistant evolve the role over time.”
Service Tiers
Time Protector
The Time Protector tier focuses on giving practice owners more control over their time and daily workload.
The Executive Assistant can:
Sort and flag the owner's inbox
Draft email responses for review
Manage scheduling and rescheduling
Identify calendar conflicts
Track tasks and follow-ups
Provide daily updates on urgent or patient-related items
Deliver a weekly summary of completed, pending, and owner-dependent tasks
Support personal responsibilities such as travel planning, gifts, events, and errands
Protect Your Time and Your Reputation
This tier includes everything in Time Protector, with additional support for online reputation and social engagement.
The Executive Assistant can:
Monitor and engage across up to three social platforms
Monitor Yelp and Google reviews
Run post-visit satisfaction surveys
Identify trends in patient feedback
Flag reputation concerns for review
Respond to appropriate reviews and engagement
Help turn positive reviews into content that supports recruiting and business growth
Social Posting Add-On
Practice owners can also add social media posting to the second tier.
The add-on includes two posts per week across the practice's social platforms, with content focused on growth and recruiting. The service can be adjusted as the practice's needs change.
Built for Private Practice Owners
Rockstar Global designed the service around the demands practice owners face beyond patient care.
“Many practice owners are concerned about AI, security, and compliance, and they should be,” said Ianozzi.“Our approach is built around putting the right infrastructure and human oversight in place. We understand the responsibility that comes with supporting healthcare practices, and we apply that same care to the way we support our partners.”
The AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant service is now available to private practice owners across the United States.
To learn more, schedule a conversation now.
The new service is designed to help private practice owners manage the administrative and personal responsibilities that compete for their time outside of patient care. Support can include email management, scheduling, task tracking, travel planning, personal errands, reputation management, and social media.
“AI cannot replace judgment, critical thinking, and consciousness,” said Tanya Ianozzi, Chief Operating Officer of Rockstar Global.“AI can automate work and improve quality, but there is still a need for a human to curate the output and provide oversight. When you combine AI with a real human who knows how to use it and leverage it, you can multiply capacity, strengthen brand reputation, and support greater profitability.”
A Human Executive Assistant Powered by AI
Each Rockstar Global Executive Assistant works within a Claude environment configured for a single practice. Claude helps organize information, draft content, and support workflows. The human Executive Assistant reviews and approves outgoing communications before anything is sent. Claude does not independently contact patients, staff, or other members of the practice. The practice owner maintains their own Claude Enterprise account. Rockstar Global builds and manages the system used by the Executive Assistant and does not resell or control the owner's Anthropic access.
Each AI environment is scoped to an individual practice and is not shared across other clients. For workflows involving patient information, Rockstar Global uses HIPAA-conscious configurations and processes designed with privacy and security considerations in mind.
“After speaking with practice owners, we found that an Executive Assistant supporting both their professional and personal responsibilities can become a significant capacity multiplier,” said Ianozzi.“Many owners simply have not been shown how to leverage the role effectively. That is where our approach is different. We provide the blueprint, training, and ongoing strategic support to help the owner and Executive Assistant evolve the role over time.”
Service Tiers
Time Protector
The Time Protector tier focuses on giving practice owners more control over their time and daily workload.
The Executive Assistant can:
Sort and flag the owner's inbox
Draft email responses for review
Manage scheduling and rescheduling
Identify calendar conflicts
Track tasks and follow-ups
Provide daily updates on urgent or patient-related items
Deliver a weekly summary of completed, pending, and owner-dependent tasks
Support personal responsibilities such as travel planning, gifts, events, and errands
Protect Your Time and Your Reputation
This tier includes everything in Time Protector, with additional support for online reputation and social engagement.
The Executive Assistant can:
Monitor and engage across up to three social platforms
Monitor Yelp and Google reviews
Run post-visit satisfaction surveys
Identify trends in patient feedback
Flag reputation concerns for review
Respond to appropriate reviews and engagement
Help turn positive reviews into content that supports recruiting and business growth
Social Posting Add-On
Practice owners can also add social media posting to the second tier.
The add-on includes two posts per week across the practice's social platforms, with content focused on growth and recruiting. The service can be adjusted as the practice's needs change.
Built for Private Practice Owners
Rockstar Global designed the service around the demands practice owners face beyond patient care.
“Many practice owners are concerned about AI, security, and compliance, and they should be,” said Ianozzi.“Our approach is built around putting the right infrastructure and human oversight in place. We understand the responsibility that comes with supporting healthcare practices, and we apply that same care to the way we support our partners.”
The AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant service is now available to private practice owners across the United States.
To learn more, schedule a conversation now.
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