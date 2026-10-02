Cellshoppe Expands Same-Day Mobile Phone And Laptop Repair Services Across West Edmonton

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 9:52 am - CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix enhances same-day mobile phone repair across West Edmonton, offering expert iPhone screen replacement, Samsung screen repair, and advanced electronics diagnostics with fast doorstep support.

CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix, a premier device service center based in West Edmonton, has officially announced the expansion of its comprehensive mobile phone repair and electronics support operations. Dedicated to resolving hardware and software disruptions quickly, the workshop now provides enhanced same-day diagnostic and repair capabilities across key neighborhoods, including Jasper Place, Meadowlark Park, Terra Losa, Glenwood, Canora, Parkview, Aldergrove, and Callingwood.

Modern dependence on personal technology means that a malfunctioning handset or laptop can pause business and personal communication immediately. CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix addresses this demand by offering fast diagnostics and high-precision component replacements. The technical team specializes in mobile repair services ranging from cracked screen fixes to intricate micro-soldering, ensuring that customers receive transparent turnaround times without sacrificing component quality.

As flagship smartphones advance in screen and display engineering, dedicated expertise is required for careful maintenance. CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix delivers specialized iPhone screen replacement and iPhone screen repair using calibrated replacement parts to retain touch accuracy, color balance, and Face ID integrity. Similarly, the repair team provides precision Samsung screen replacement and Samsung screen repair for Galaxy devices, solving issues caused by deep panel cracks, unresponsive touch digitizers, and internal bleeding lines.

Beyond primary mobile phone repair solutions, the service center provides complete troubleshooting for an extensive range of electronic devices. Customers can access certified battery replacements, camera module restorations, charging port rebuilds, speaker repairs, and liquid damage recovery. The facility also houses advanced diagnostic setups for Windows laptops, MacBooks, and gaming consoles, resolving motherboard-level failures, IC reballing, HDMI port defects, virus infections, and data recovery requirements.

To maximize convenience for busy residents, CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix offers an on-demand Doorstep Fix service alongside walk-in support at its West Edmonton location. Through this service, customers can arrange professional repairs directly at their home or workplace.

For additional information, price estimates, or to book a same-day diagnostic service, visit the official website:



About CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix:

Founded in 2015, CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix is a dedicated consumer technology service center located in West Edmonton, Alberta. Backed by technicians with over a decade of hands-on electronics experience, the business provides dependable repairs for Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, and PC hardware. Combining walk-in store service with flexible doorstep repair coverage, CellShoppe remains focused on quality craftsmanship and rapid turnaround.

Media & Customer Contact:

CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix

Address: 15803 87 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5R 4G7, Canada

Phone: +1 587-444-5888

Website:

Location: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada