Sysoz Launches EDB To PST Converter For Easy Exchange Mailbox Data Conversion

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 10:20 am - New software provides a simple way to scan Exchange EDB files, preview mailbox data, and export emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, and other mailbox items to Outlook PST format.

SysOZ has announced its EDB to PST Converter, a dedicated software solution designed to help users convert Exchange EDB database files into Outlook-compatible PST format. The software provides a straightforward way to access and export mailbox data from EDB files.

Exchange Server stores mailbox information in EDB database files, which are not designed to be opened directly in Microsoft Outlook. Converting the required mailbox data into PST format can make it easier to access, archive, transfer, and manage mailbox information through Outlook.

Simplified EDB to PST Conversion

The SysOZ EDB to PST Converter allows users to select an EDB file and scan its available mailbox data. After scanning, users can preview mailbox folders and select the required data before starting the export process.

The software is designed to work with mailbox items such as:

Emails and email attachments

Inbox and Sent Items

Contacts

Calendars

Tasks

Notes

Custom mailbox folders

Users can select the required mailbox data and export it into PST format for further access through Microsoft Outlook.

Useful for Different Exchange Data Scenarios

EDB to PST conversion can be useful in several situations, including Exchange Server migration, mailbox archiving, data transfer, offline EDB processing, and maintaining accessible copies of mailbox information.

By providing mailbox preview and selective data export capabilities, SysOZ aims to give administrators and users greater control over which Exchange data they want to convert.

Simple Conversion Process

The SysOZ EDB to PST Converter follows a straightforward conversion process:

Add EDB File? Scan EDB? Preview Mailboxes? Select Data? Export to PST

This simple process helps users identify the required mailbox information before creating the PST output.

Access Exchange Data in Outlook

Once the conversion is completed, the resulting PST file can be opened through Microsoft Outlook using its built-in option for opening Outlook data files. This allows users to work with the exported mailbox information in a familiar Outlook environment.

About SysOZ

SysOZ develops software solutions for email migration, recovery, conversion, and data management. Its product range includes tools designed to work with Outlook PST and OST files, Exchange EDB databases, and other email data formats.