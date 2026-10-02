Reenix Excellence Highlights Revenue Cycle Considerations Ahead Of FY 2027 ICD-10-CM Transition

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 11:10 am - 2027 ICD-10-CM updates take effect October 1. See how they affect U.S. healthcare practices and what to review across billing and RCM workflows.

USA/ September, 2026 - Reenix Excellence is highlighting the broader revenue-cycle considerations U.S. healthcare practices should review ahead of the FY 2027 ICD-10-CM implementation date of October 1, 2026.

The FY 2027 ICD-10-CM code set becomes effective for healthcare services provided from October 1, 2026 through September 30, 2027. While coding teams and practice administrators prepare for the updated code set, Reenix Excellence is encouraging practices to look beyond code implementation and examine the processes that follow claim submission.

For many physician practices, coding is one part of a larger financial workflow. Documentation, coding, claim preparation, submission, payer response, denial management, payment posting, A/R follow-up, and reporting are connected stages of the revenue cycle.

A coding transition therefore provides an opportunity to review whether the broader billing operation is prepared to identify and address issues after claims leave the practice.

Preparing for the FY 2027 Transition

The official FY 2027 resources include code descriptions, addenda, code tables and indexes, a conversion table, POA-exempt codes, and the FY 2027 Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting.

Practices should review the resources relevant to their coding activities and assess whether their systems, workflows, and personnel are prepared for the October 1 transition.

However, technical preparation alone may not address existing operational challenges.

A practice may have updated its coding resources while continuing to experience recurring claim rework, billing backlogs, unresolved denials, or aging A/R.

These issues can make it difficult for practice leadership to understand where revenue is being delayed and what action is being taken on unresolved accounts.

The Connection Between Coding and the Revenue Cycle

The relationship between coding and revenue extends throughout the claim lifecycle.

After documentation is reviewed and a code is assigned, the claim moves through preparation and submission. The payer then responds, potentially resulting in payment, denial, additional review, or another action.

This makes medical billing revenue cycle management an important consideration when practices assess readiness for the FY 2027 transition.

The objective is not to assume that a coding update will automatically cause billing problems. Instead, practices can use the transition as a practical checkpoint to examine processes that may already require attention.

Questions worth reviewing include:

Who monitors claims after submission?

How quickly are claim issues identified?

Can recurring denial patterns be recognized?

Who follows unresolved accounts?

How is aging A/R monitored?

Can practice leadership understand why particular accounts remain outstanding?

These questions extend beyond the code set itself.

Reviewing Coding and Billing Processes

Practices can also review whether medical coding services are aligned with the applicable FY 2027 requirements and whether relevant staff have access to the official coding resources.

At the same time, billing teams can examine their processes for claim submission, payer responses, denial management, payment posting, and A/R follow-up.

This broader review can help practices distinguish between coding readiness and revenue-cycle readiness.

A practice may have the correct code set available but still face operational pressure if unresolved claims are not consistently monitored or if recurring issues are difficult to identify.

What Practice Leaders Can Check

Before October 1, practice owners and administrators can consider a simple readiness review:

.Are the applicable FY 2027 resources available to coding staff?

.Have relevant coding guidelines been reviewed?

.Are billing and coding systems prepared for the transition?

.Are responsibilities clear for monitoring submitted claims?

.Can recurring claim issues be identified?

.Are unresolved accounts receiving consistent follow-up?

.Is aging A/R being actively monitored?

.Can leadership see the reason accounts remain outstanding?

The first group of questions focuses primarily on coding and system preparation.

The remaining questions examine the wider revenue cycle.

For practices evaluating external billing support, medical billing services USA may also form part of a broader review of how billing responsibilities are managed.

Reenix Excellence's Revenue Cycle Perspective

Reenix Excellence works with U.S. healthcare practices across areas of the revenue cycle, including medical coding, medical billing, claim submission, denial management, payment posting, and A/R follow-up.

The company's approach considers what happens after a claim is submitted, including whether additional attention is required, whether similar issues are recurring, and whether unresolved accounts are receiving appropriate follow-up.

For practice leaders preparing for FY 2027, this creates two separate questions.

Is the coding workflow prepared for October 1?

Is the revenue cycle prepared for what happens after the claim is submitted?

The second question can be particularly relevant for practices where internal billing teams are already managing significant day-to-day workloads.

October 1 as an RCM Checkpoint

The FY 2027 ICD-10-CM transition is a defined coding deadline, but it can also provide a practical opportunity to review the wider coding-to-payment workflow.

Practices experiencing recurring denials, billing backlogs, aging A/R, repeated claim rework, or limited visibility after submission may benefit from examining how those issues are identified and followed.

Rather than focusing only on whether a code set has been updated, practice leaders can examine whether the entire revenue cycle provides sufficient visibility and follow-up.

Reenix Excellence offers a complimentary Revenue Cycle Assessment for U.S. healthcare practices seeking to review areas of potential pressure across medical billing, claims, denial management, A/R follow-up, and revenue-cycle visibility.

For more information, visit Reenix Excellence or contact the company to discuss the practice's current revenue-cycle workflow.

About Reenix Excellence

Reenix Excellence provides revenue-cycle and medical billing services for U.S. healthcare practices, with services covering medical coding, billing, claims, denial management, payment posting, A/R follow-up, credentialing, and other revenue-cycle functions.

Media Contact:

Reenix Excellence

607-286-0329

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