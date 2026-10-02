Spezial Umzuge Expands Service For Furniture Lifts, Clearances And Moving Cleaning In Switzerland

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 11:22 am - Spezial Umzuge expands its moving services across Switzerland with furniture lift rental, property clearance, moving cleaning, disposal, storage and specialist transportation for private and business customers.

Moving involves much more than simply transporting furniture and boxes. Depending on the situation, additional services such as a furniture lift, property clearance, professional moving cleaning, disposal or storage may also be required. Spezial Umzüge GmbH is therefore expanding its comprehensive service offering for private and business customers, supporting clients with a range of tasks related to moving in Switzerland.

As an experienced moving company, Spezial Umzüge offers a wide range of services that can be combined according to individual requirements. These include private moves, company relocations, transportation, packing services, furniture assembly, furniture lift services, property clearance, disposal, storage, moving cleaning and specialist transportation. This allows customers to coordinate several aspects of their move through one service provider and plan the entire process more efficiently.

An important part of the expanded service offering is the furniture lift. Particularly for apartments on higher floors, buildings with narrow staircases or when transporting large and heavy furniture, a furniture lift can provide practical assistance. Spezial Umzüge offers customers the option to rent a furniture lift for suitable moving projects. Where local conditions allow, furniture and other items can be transported via the exterior of the building.

Property clearance can also be required as part of a move. Not all furniture, household goods or furnishings need to be taken to the new property. Spezial Umzüge therefore also provides clearance and disposal services. These services can be useful during a residential move, household clearance or the clearance of commercial premises.

After moving out, the previous property often needs to be cleaned before it can be handed over. Professional moving cleaning can be particularly important for rental properties where the premises need to be prepared for the handover. Spezial Umzüge offers moving cleaning with a handover guarantee, allowing customers to organize this part of the moving process alongside their other services.

Storage is another service available to customers. When furniture or personal belongings are not immediately needed at the new location, temporary storage can provide a practical solution. This can make a move more flexible, particularly when there is a gap between leaving the previous property and moving into the new one.

Additional services can also be important for businesses planning a relocation. During company moves, office furniture, equipment and other items need to be transported safely and organized at the new location. Spezial Umzüge supports businesses with company relocations and offers additional services such as furniture assembly and packing.

Specialist transportation is also available for specific requirements. This can include particularly heavy, fragile or bulky items. The transportation of pianos, for example, requires careful planning and appropriate handling.

Proper preparation is another important part of a successful move. Requirements can vary depending on the size of the household, the building, accessibility, transportation distance and the services required. Spezial Umzüge therefore offers a free inspection and quotation so that the necessary services can be discussed and planned in advance.

With its expanded range of services, Spezial Umzüge aims to support customers with as many aspects of their move as possible. Instead of organizing individual services separately, customers can combine moving services, furniture lift rental, property clearance, moving cleaning, disposal, storage and transportation according to their needs.

Spezial Umzüge GmbH operates in Buchs and Aarau in the canton of Aargau and provides moving and related services throughout Switzerland. The company has more than 15 years of experience and serves both private and business customers.

Anyone planning a move in Switzerland who requires additional support with a furniture lift, clearance, cleaning, disposal or storage can contact Spezial Umzüge directly. Further information about the company's services and free quotation is available on the Spezial Umzüge website.

Further information about Spezial Umzüge's services can be found at:

Contact information:

Spezial Umzüge GmbH

Phone: +41 62 535 53 00 (Buchs AG), +41 44 620 53 00 (Regensdorf)

Email:...

Address: Rösslimattweg 153, 5033 Buchs, Switzerland