Jolene.Pro Opens Spreadsheet Analysis Access With 2,000 Free Credits

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 1:07 pm - Jolene has opened public access to its Excel and CSV analysis platform. New accounts receive 2,000 credits, and failed file-processing or analysis attempts do not reduce the user's available credit balance.

Jolene has opened public access to its spreadsheet analysis platform, with 2,000 credits provided to each new account.

The credit allowance gives users an opportunity to test the platform with their own Excel and CSV files. Credits are not deducted when file processing or an analysis attempt fails, allowing the available balance to remain intact after an unsuccessful run.

The platform is designed for recurring spreadsheet work performed by finance, operations, management reporting, corporate development and consulting teams. It supports workbooks containing multiple sheets, separate tables and irregular layouts.

Users can examine one worksheet with the @sheet command or select several relevant worksheets through the Scope control. This makes it possible to keep unrelated parts of a workbook outside a particular analysis while including the sheets needed for a specific question.

Answers include references to the supporting cells, rows and worksheets. These references allow users to return to the original records and examine how a result was produced. Charts can also be created when a visual comparison is useful.

The platform supports saved analyses for recurring reports. A user can save an analysis performed on one reporting file and run it again when the next weekly or monthly workbook arrives. Saved queries continue across updated files, while structural changes are identified when they may affect the analysis.

“People should be able to test spreadsheet analysis with a real workbook before deciding whether it fits their reporting process,” said Yugesh Krishna, Head of AI and GTM at Jolene.“A failed processing attempt should not consume the credits intended for that evaluation.”

Typical uses include reviewing budget-versus-actual reports, examining sales pipelines, checking accounts receivable, comparing monthly operational results and tracing a reported figure back to its original spreadsheet records.

The platform is available through its website and does not require an invitation. New users can create an account and receive the initial 2,000-credit allocation.

About pro

Jolene develops spreadsheet analysis software for Excel and CSV files. The platform supports multi-sheet workbooks, scoped analysis, optional charts, saved recurring work and references to the source cells behind its answers.