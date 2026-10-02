I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation Expands Efforts To Close Health Equity Gaps In Clinical Trials

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 2:17 pm - I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation is a woman-led nonprofit organization in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, that advances health equity through clinical research education, wellness programs, and mentorship for underserved communities.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation is expanding its efforts to improve access to clinical research education and trusted health information for underserved and underrepresented communities. The woman-led nonprofit uses health education, mentorship, community outreach, and research literacy initiatives to help communities better understand clinical research and opportunities to engage with it.

I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation's mission is to advance healthcare equity through outreach, health education, and mentorship. Its vision includes increasing access to clinical research in underserved and underrepresented communities while promoting health literacy and economic opportunity through education. The organization also identifies outreach, workforce training, and leadership development as part of its purpose for bridging health gaps.

Community education is one way the organization works toward these goals. I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation hosts health and wellness fairs, educational workshops, research literacy sessions, and community outreach activities. Its Education Hub offers free, easy-to-understand resources covering clinical research, participant rights and safety, informed consent, diversity in research, and clinical research careers.

The organization also works with clinics, community organizations, universities, faith-based groups, public health organizations, and nonprofits. Its partnership opportunities include community education programs, outreach and engagement efforts, research literacy initiatives, health equity collaborations, and workforce development and awareness campaigns. These partnerships are intended to help expand community education and access to trusted public health information.

Workforce development is another part of I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation's approach to health equity in clinical research. The organization provides training programs that introduce students and healthcare professionals to clinical research careers. Its free Principal Investigator Foundation Course covers the role and responsibilities of a principal investigator, clinical trial structure, patient safety, compliance, protocol oversight, Good Clinical Practice basics, and clinical research terminology. The course is designed as an introduction to research leadership and includes a pathway toward mentorship and further certification.

The IAM Affiliate Ambassador Program provides another way for community members to support the organization's education and outreach efforts. The program allows participants to share IAM's clinical research education materials, community-focused programs, awareness campaigns, free YouTube trainings, and public education initiatives with their networks. According to the organization, the program is free to enroll and provides ambassadors with a personalized referral link, opportunities to support community outreach, and non-cash rewards for successful referrals.

Through these efforts, I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation is focused on addressing barriers to understanding clinical research by making educational information more accessible and creating opportunities for community engagement. Its work brings together research education, wellness, mentorship, workforce development, and community partnerships as part of its broader focus on health equity.

Media Contact:

I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation

294 Siemers Dr.

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

(573) 380-9762

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About I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation

I.A.M. Research & Wellness Foundation is a 501(c)(3) woman-led nonprofit organization based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The organization is dedicated to advancing health equity through clinical research education, wellness, and mentorship. It partners with communities to expand access to trusted health information and support wellness through education and outreach.