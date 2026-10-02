J-AGRI TOKYO 2026 Opens This October With Three New Fairs On Agri-Export, Climate Risk, And Heat

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 8:41 pm - J-AGRI is a comprehensive exhibition that brings together all facets of agriculture and livestock materials and technologies.

RX Japan GK announces the addition of three new specialised fairs at the 16th edition of J-AGRI TOKYO happening on 7-9 October 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight. The expansion reflects two significant forces shaping Japanese agriculture today: increasing global demand for Japanese agricultural technologies and the growing impact of record-breaking summer temperatures on both crop production and agricultural workers.

Three New Fairs Responding to Industry Needs

The new additions broaden the exhibition's scope while providing targeted business opportunities for professionals across the industry.

The Agricultural Technology & Equipment Export Fair showcases machinery, equipment, and export support services for producers and suppliers seeking to develop overseas sales channels, highlighting Japanese agricultural technologies designed for international markets.

The Extreme Heat & Weather Risk Management Fair focuses on production-related solutions, including heatstroke prevention measures, environmental monitoring systems, disaster preparedness technologies, and other products that help maintain stable agricultural output amid increasingly extreme weather conditions.

Distinct from this production-focused zone, the Heat Safety Fair for Farmers & Field Workers concentrates on protecting people working outdoors through heatstroke prevention products and workplace environment improvement services designed for agricultural settings exposed to high temperatures.

Strategic Zoning for Efficient Business Matching

Alongside the new fairs, J-AGRI TOKYO continues its established sub-shows: J-AGRI TECH, J-AGRI SUPPLY, J-AGRI BUSINESS, J-AGRI LIVESTOCK, J-AGRI GREEN, and J-AGRI LIVESTOCK HEALTH. RX Japan GK strategically organises exhibitors and products into clearly defined zones, enabling visitors to swiftly identify the suppliers, services, and technologies most relevant to their business needs. This targeted exhibition structure allows agricultural professionals to maximise their time onsite and engage more effectively with solutions tailored to their sector.

Co-Located Exhibitions Deliver Greater Scale

J-AGRI TOKYO remains to be co-located with GARDEX and TOOL JAPAN, both organised by RX Japan GK. Across the three co-located exhibitions, the combined events are expected to bring together approximately 1,000 exhibitors, showcase more than 2,500 products, and attract around 37,000 visitors, creating one of Japan's largest business platforms for the agriculture, gardening, landscaping, and tools industries.

Registration Now Open

With the opening day fast approaching, industry professionals are encouraged to secure their place through one of three registration categories: Visitor Registration, VIP Registration, or Group Registration. Organisations registering more than five attendees can take advantage of special group benefits designed to enhance exhibition experience and facilitate greater engagement across their teams.

Free Admission Available Until 6 October

Registration remains free of charge until 6 October 2026. From 7 October, general visitor registration will incur an admission fee of ¥5,500, while VIP visitors and registered groups will continue to receive complimentary entry. This admission structure supports a more qualified B2B environment by attracting decision-makers and industry professionals with genuine purchasing and partnership interests.

For visitors, this creates greater opportunities to connect with relevant suppliers, gain valuable market insights, and build meaningful business relationships. While for exhibitors, it delivers higher-quality leads, more productive discussions, and stronger return on investment through engagement with qualified prospects.

Industry professionals wishing to attend are encouraged to complete their registration before the deadline to secure complimentary admission and maximise their opportunities at Japan's leading agricultural trade exhibition.

Register now: