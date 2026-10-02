KCM Trade Sponsors 2026 Student Winter Ball In Melbourne, Deepening International Campus Partnership

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2026 12:17 am - KCM Trade sponsored Melbourne's 2026 Winter Ball for the third year, bringing together 150 Hong Kong students via Monash HKSA, HongKostralia, and RMIT HKSA, sponsoring Apple lucky draw prizes and deepening its campus partnerships in Australia.

For the third consecutive year, KCM Trade sponsored the Winter Ball organised by the Hong Kong Student Association in Melbourne, marking another step in KCM Trade's ongoing efforts to expand its campus partnerships. The event further strengthened the company's long-standing connections with student associations, while contributing to deeper international collaboration and enhancing KCM Trade's brand presence in market education.



Expanding Campus Networks and Exploring Future Collaboration

KCM Trade has also continued to participate in university activities and market education initiatives across Australia, including the University of Melbourne Winter Ball and the University Trading Competition. These initiatives have helped expand KCM Trade's campus partnership network and create further opportunities for exchange and educational activities.



Supporting Lucky Draws and Strengthening Brand Engagement

Held in September, the Winter Ball event was jointly organised by Monash HKSA, HongKostralia and RMIT HKSA, bringing together around 150 Hong Kong students and young professionals. Featuring a dinner, live performances, music and dancing, the event provided a platform for participants to connect and exchange ideas. KCM Trade supported the Winter Ball for the third consecutive year and sponsored Apple products as lucky draw prizes. Through the event, KCM Trade further strengthened its engagement with local students and young professionals while expanding its brand presence within the community.



Continuing to Deepen Its Presence in Australia

Jason Lau, Managing Director of Australia at KCM Trade, said:“The youth community is vibrant and plays an important role in our efforts to share professional knowledge and promote market education. Supporting student association activities is therefore an important part of our efforts to engaging with the local community and fostering communication with younger generations.”

Looking ahead, KCM Trade will continue to develop long-term partnerships with universities and student organisations while advancing professional knowledge-sharing and educational initiatives in Australia and across other markets. Through a diverse network of partnerships, KCM Trade will continue to expand its international market presence.