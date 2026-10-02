MENAFN - GetNews)"A coffee shop owner in Ohio checks how her business appears online between orders. Owners often see nothing wrong in their own reports while AI assistants recommend a competitor."As demand grows for AI search optimization for small businesses. Local marketing firm reports that AI assistants name two or three businesses per query, leaving the rest of it's search results unseen. AI search is a major opportunity and one small business owners should focus on more in the age of AI.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - October 01, 2026 - Interest in AI search optimization for small businesses in Ohio is rising as a growing share of customers ask AI assistants for local recommendations instead of scrolling through search results. Businesses that do not appear in those answers have no way to know they were left out.

When someone types a question into a traditional search engine, they get a page of ten or more links and can scroll to find what they want. When the same person asks ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or an AI overview for a plumber, a tattoo studio, or a lawn care service, the answer usually names two or three businesses. There is no page two. A business that is not named does not appear at all, and unlike a ranking drop, nothing shows up in the owner's analytics to signal what happened.

"With traditional search, a business can see its ranking slip and react," said Sean Donato, founder of Easy Breeze, a web design and marketing firm in Columbus. "With AI search, there is no ranking to watch. You are either in the answer or you are invisible, and the customer never learns you exist."

What determines which businesses get named

AI assistants build their answers from a range of signals scattered across the open web. Some of those signals are obvious, and most are not. Businesses that look consistent and credible across the sources these systems rely on are more likely to be surfaced, but there is considerably more to it than that.

Donato said the underlying work overlaps heavily with search engine optimization, or SEO, but the target is different.

"People ask whether this is just SEO with a new label, and that is a fair question," Donato said. "Some of the groundwork overlaps. But what changed is the format of the result, and that changes what you optimize for. Ranking tenth on a page of links is a reasonable outcome. Being tenth in an AI answer means nothing, because the answer stopped at three."

Firms offering AI search optimization for small business websites market the work under several names, including answer engine optimization and generative engine optimization, or GEO. No standard term has settled yet.

Local businesses are the most exposed

Service businesses that depend on local customers face the sharpest version of the problem, according to Donato. Those businesses typically have no marketing staff, limited web presence, and a Google Business Profile that was claimed once and never updated.

"A contractor with fifteen years of good work and a neglected online footprint can lose to a newer competitor with cleaner information," Donato said. "The assistant is not judging craftsmanship. It is working from what it can read and verify."

Donato said no provider can promise placement in an AI answer, and owners should be skeptical of anyone who does.

"Nobody controls what these systems say. Any firm guaranteeing your business will be recommended by ChatGPT is guessing," he said. "What you can control is whether the information about you is accurate, consistent, and easy to find. That is the whole job."

Why most owners do not catch it on their own

Donato said the problem is difficult to spot without knowing where to look, because nothing in a business owner's normal reporting flags it.

"An owner can look at their usual reports, see nothing wrong, and conclude everything is fine while the assistant quietly recommends someone else," Donato said. "Finding out what these systems actually say about you, and why, is not something you stumble into."

The larger difficulty, according to Donato, is that the ground keeps moving. The sources AI systems lean on most heavily change several times a year, and a source that carried weight one quarter can be discounted or ignored the next.

"Reddit is the example everyone points to," Donato said. "For a stretch it was one of the strongest inputs. Now, depending on the system and the question, it can be weighted down, treated differently, or work against a business rather than for it. Anyone who built a strategy around it and walked away is running on outdated information."

That is why the work is ongoing rather than a one time fix, he said. It means tracking where these systems are pulling from at any given moment, and building a presence on those platforms consistently, with content written by people who know the business.

"Thin content does not survive this," Donato said. "You need real writing on the right platforms, added consistently, by someone paying attention to where the weight is shifting. That is a standing job, not a project you finish."

Businesses that handle it early hold an advantage, he said, because few competitors are paying attention yet.

"Right now this is wide open in most local markets," Donato said. "In two years it will be as crowded as regular search is today."

About Easy Breeze

Easy Breeze is a web design and digital marketing firm based in Columbus, Ohio. The company builds small business websites and provides search engine optimization, AI search optimization, original human copywriting, email campaigns, lead generation, and hosting. More information is available at easybreezelife.