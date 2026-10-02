Automotive Valves Market Size To Reach USD 29.17 Billion By 2031, Driven By Electrified Thermal Management And Advanced Valve Technologies Mordor Intelligence
"Automotive Valves Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Automotive Valves Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Hyderabad – Oct 1st, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the automotive valves market size is expected to grow from USD 27.73 billion in 2026 to USD 29.17 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 1.02% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is both the largest and fastest-growing market.
The automotive valves industry continues to be supported by demand from internal combustion engine vehicles, while hybrid and battery-electric vehicles are creating new opportunities for thermal-management valves. Increasing adoption of advanced thermal-management systems is expanding valve applications beyond traditional engine and fuel-system functions.
At the same time, tighter emissions requirements, engine downsizing, turbocharging, and the development of smart valves with over-the-air diagnostics are influencing product development. These trends are encouraging manufacturers to develop valves with improved durability, electronic control, and thermal-management capabilities.
Key Trends Shaping the Automotive Valves Market
Electrified Thermal Management Supporting Automotive Valves Market Growth
One of the key automotive valves market trends is the growing adoption of electrified thermal-management architectures. Battery-electric and hybrid vehicles require multiple cooling circuits for batteries, electric motors, power electronics, and cabin systems, creating additional applications for electric coolant and thermal-management valves.
Engine Downsizing and Turbocharging Driving Automotive Valves Market Size
Engine downsizing and increasing turbocharger penetration are supporting demand for advanced valve technologies. Higher operating temperatures and tighter valve-timing requirements are increasing the need for durable materials and precision-engineered components.
Emissions Regulations Accelerating Automotive Valves Market Adoption
Stricter emissions and durability requirements are encouraging manufacturers to adopt advanced exhaust gas recirculation and variable valve-timing systems. These regulatory developments are supporting demand for valves capable of operating under higher temperatures and more demanding conditions.
Smart Valves Supporting Automotive Valves Industry Expansion
The integration of sensors, electronic controls, and over-the-air diagnostic capabilities is creating opportunities for smart automotive valves. These technologies enable monitoring of valve operation and can support predictive maintenance and improved vehicle-system management.
Automotive Valves Market Segmentation Analysis
By Application
Engine Valves
A/C and Thermal-Management Valves
Fuel-System Valves
EGR Valves
Brake and Safety Valves
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Function Type
Pneumatic
Conventional
Smart Mechatronic
Hydraulic
Direct-acting
Pilot-operated
Electric / Solenoid
Stepper-motor
By Material Type
Steel
Titanium and Alloys
Aluminum Alloys
Ceramics and Composites
By Propulsion
Internal-Combustion Engine (ICE)
Hybrid Powertrain (HEV/PHEV)
By Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Read this report in Japanese version: 自動車バルブ市場規模、トレンド分析および産業レポート、2031年
Automotive Valves Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape
The automotive valves market has a low level of concentration, with major automotive component manufacturers serving engine, thermal-management, emissions, braking, and other vehicle applications. Companies are focusing on advanced materials, electronic valve technologies, thermal-management solutions, and smart diagnostic capabilities.
Key players include:
Denso Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
BorgWarner Inc.
Valeo SA
Hitachi Astemo Ltd.
Aisin Corporation
Cummins Inc.
Eaton Corporation plc
Johnson Electric Holdings
Mahle GmbH
Conclusion
The automotive valves market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by electrified thermal-management architectures, engine downsizing, turbocharging, tightening emissions requirements, and the development of smart valve technologies.
However, the gradual shift toward battery-electric vehicles presents challenges for traditional valve applications because BEVs eliminate several fuel, EGR, and crankcase-ventilation valves. At the same time, electric and hybrid vehicles are creating new opportunities for coolant, expansion, and other thermal-management valves.
Overall, the automotive valves market is undergoing a gradual shift as conventional powertrain applications coexist with increasingly sophisticated electrified thermal-management systems. Continued development of advanced materials, electronically controlled valves, and smart diagnostic capabilities is expected to shape the market through 2031.
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