Automotive Valves Market Size To Reach USD 29.17 Billion By 2031, Driven By Electrified Thermal Management And Advanced Valve Technologies Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Automotive Valves Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Automotive Valves Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 1st, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the automotive valves market size is expected to grow from USD 27.73 billion in 2026 to USD 29.17 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 1.02% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is both the largest and fastest-growing market.

The automotive valves industry continues to be supported by demand from internal combustion engine vehicles, while hybrid and battery-electric vehicles are creating new opportunities for thermal-management valves. Increasing adoption of advanced thermal-management systems is expanding valve applications beyond traditional engine and fuel-system functions.

At the same time, tighter emissions requirements, engine downsizing, turbocharging, and the development of smart valves with over-the-air diagnostics are influencing product development. These trends are encouraging manufacturers to develop valves with improved durability, electronic control, and thermal-management capabilities.

Key Trends Shaping the Automotive Valves Market

Electrified Thermal Management Supporting Automotive Valves Market Growth

One of the key automotive valves market trends is the growing adoption of electrified thermal-management architectures. Battery-electric and hybrid vehicles require multiple cooling circuits for batteries, electric motors, power electronics, and cabin systems, creating additional applications for electric coolant and thermal-management valves.

Engine Downsizing and Turbocharging Driving Automotive Valves Market Size

Engine downsizing and increasing turbocharger penetration are supporting demand for advanced valve technologies. Higher operating temperatures and tighter valve-timing requirements are increasing the need for durable materials and precision-engineered components.

Emissions Regulations Accelerating Automotive Valves Market Adoption

Stricter emissions and durability requirements are encouraging manufacturers to adopt advanced exhaust gas recirculation and variable valve-timing systems. These regulatory developments are supporting demand for valves capable of operating under higher temperatures and more demanding conditions.

Smart Valves Supporting Automotive Valves Industry Expansion

The integration of sensors, electronic controls, and over-the-air diagnostic capabilities is creating opportunities for smart automotive valves. These technologies enable monitoring of valve operation and can support predictive maintenance and improved vehicle-system management.

Automotive Valves Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Engine Valves

A/C and Thermal-Management Valves

Fuel-System Valves

EGR Valves

Brake and Safety Valves

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Function Type

Pneumatic

Conventional

Smart Mechatronic

Hydraulic

Direct-acting

Pilot-operated

Electric / Solenoid

Stepper-motor

By Material Type

Steel

Titanium and Alloys

Aluminum Alloys

Ceramics and Composites

By Propulsion

Internal-Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Powertrain (HEV/PHEV)

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Read this report in Japanese version: 自動車バルブ市場規模、トレンド分析および産業レポート、2031年

Automotive Valves Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The automotive valves market has a low level of concentration, with major automotive component manufacturers serving engine, thermal-management, emissions, braking, and other vehicle applications. Companies are focusing on advanced materials, electronic valve technologies, thermal-management solutions, and smart diagnostic capabilities.

Key players include:

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Valeo SA

Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

Aisin Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Johnson Electric Holdings

Mahle GmbH

Conclusion

The automotive valves market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by electrified thermal-management architectures, engine downsizing, turbocharging, tightening emissions requirements, and the development of smart valve technologies.

However, the gradual shift toward battery-electric vehicles presents challenges for traditional valve applications because BEVs eliminate several fuel, EGR, and crankcase-ventilation valves. At the same time, electric and hybrid vehicles are creating new opportunities for coolant, expansion, and other thermal-management valves.

Overall, the automotive valves market is undergoing a gradual shift as conventional powertrain applications coexist with increasingly sophisticated electrified thermal-management systems. Continued development of advanced materials, electronically controlled valves, and smart diagnostic capabilities is expected to shape the market through 2031.

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