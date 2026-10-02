Industrial Rubber Market Size To Reach $20.36 Billion By 2031 Asia-Pacific Leads With Strong Manufacturing Demand Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Industrial Rubber Market"The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the“Industrial Rubber Market” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

Hyderabad – Oct 1st, 2026 - The global industrial rubber market size is projected to grow from USD 16.88 billion in 2026 to USD 20.36 billion by 2031. Demand for conveyor belts, pressure hoses, automotive components, and industrial machinery parts supports market growth. Synthetic rubber remains the leading rubber type, while reclaimed rubber is expected to record faster growth. Asia-Pacific holds the largest regional market share, supported by manufacturing activity, infrastructure investment, and demand from automotive and mining industries.

Industrial Rubber Industry Upcoming Trends

Growing demand for conveyor belts: Mining, metals processing, logistics, and manufacturing operations rely on durable rubber conveyor belts for material handling. Infrastructure development and mining activity support demand for abrasion-resistant products.

Increasing use of synthetic rubber: Synthetic rubber accounted for 71.12% of the Industrial Rubber Market Share by rubber type in 2025, supported by its use in hoses, seals, belts, and industrial components.

Rising adoption of reclaimed rubber: Reclaimed rubber is projected to register a CAGR of 5.06% through 2031. Recycling initiatives and interest in reducing virgin material consumption are supporting its use in suitable industrial applications.

Browse Japan Region Insights:

Industrial Rubber Market Segmentation

By rubber type



Natural rubber

Synthetic rubber Reclaimed rubber

By process



Extrusion

Molding and casting

Calendaring 3D printing and additive manufacturing

By application



Conveyor belts

Transmission belts

Pressure hoses Other applications, including roofing, tubes, and rolls

By end-user industry



Automotive and transportation

Construction and infrastructure

Mining and metals

Industrial machinery and equipment

Chemical and petrochemical

Aerospace and defense

Electrical and electronics Other end-user industries

By geography



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

Industrial Rubber Companies



Bridgestone Industrial

ContiTech Deutschland GmbH

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Trelleborg AB

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) UBE Corporation

These companies participate in different parts of the rubber value chain, supplying materials and products for industrial, automotive, and infrastructure applications.

Leading Country Focus: China

China is a key country in the Asia-Pacific Industrial Rubber Market because of its manufacturing base, automotive production, infrastructure development, and industrial equipment requirements. Demand for rubber conveyor belts, pressure hoses, molded components, and sealing products is linked to activity across mining, transportation, construction, and manufacturing. The country's synthetic rubber production capacity also supports the supply of materials for industrial applications. Investment in manufacturing facilities and interest in more efficient production processes influence supplier requirements.

Industrial Rubber Market Growth Outlook

The Industrial Rubber Market Trends indicate that demand will remain connected to industrial production, infrastructure spending, automotive manufacturing, and mining operations. At the same time, producers must manage feedstock price volatility and comply with environmental requirements affecting rubber formulations and manufacturing processes.

Explore Related Report from Mordor Intelligence Database:

The global polytetrafluoroethylene market size is expected to reach 295.81 kilotons by 2031.

The global syngas market size is expected to reach 552.65 mm nm3/h by 2031

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace and defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals and materials, consumer goods and services, electronics, energy and power, financial services, food and beverages, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information and communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...

Mordor Intelligence, 11th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit, Nanakramguda Rd, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500032, India.