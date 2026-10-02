Citrus All-Pro Wrestling Builds South Texas Wrestling Presence With Richard Holliday As World Champion

MENAFN - GetNews)"CAPW World Champion Richard Holliday, who captured the championship at GOLDEN HARVEST on September 18, 2026, in Edinburg, Texas. Promotional graphic courtesy of Citrus All-Pro Wrestling."CAPW's inaugural-year momentum includes Richard Holliday's GOLDEN HARVEST championship victory and an upcoming Edinburg lineup featuring Bandido, Gravity, and Tiffany Nieves.

Edinburg, Texas - October 01, 2026 - Citrus All-Pro Wrestling (CAPW), the premier independent professional wrestling promotion in South Texas, is building its championship legacy in the Rio Grande Valley, with Richard Holliday capturing the CAPW World Championship and a lineup of internationally recognized talent set for its next event at the historic Citrus Live Theatre.

Holliday won the CAPW World Championship at GOLDEN HARVEST on September 18, adding a defining moment to the promotion's inaugural year. Ranked No. 145 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 2026 PWI 500, its annual ranking of professional wrestling's top 500 wrestlers, Holliday brings national recognition and Instagram content that generates millions of views to CAPW's championship scene.

Since launching in January 2026, CAPW has paired Rio Grande Valley talent with national and international stars, blending lucha libre tradition with American professional wrestling. Its home at Citrus Live, a downtown Edinburg landmark dating to 1941, places that experience in the heart of the city. CAPW events also stream worldwide on WSN+, available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and the web.

“South Texas deserves professional wrestling with this level of talent, presentation, and ambition,” said Casey Cantu, CAPW promoter and co-founder.“We're building a brand that gives people a reason to pay attention to the Valley. Richard Holliday carrying our championship and the talent coming through our doors show what we're bringing to that vision.”

That momentum continues on Friday, October 30, with“Luchas That Must Not Die,” featuring Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido and his brother, Ring of Honor star Gravity, alongside NWA World Women's Champion Tiffany Nieves, who will defend her championship in Edinburg. Brownsville darkwave duo Twin Tribes will appear as special guest announcers. The event is presented with Fortuna Texas Wrestling.

The October 30 event takes place at Citrus Live Theatre, 108 N 12th Ave in Edinburg. Doors open at 7 PM, with bell time at 8 PM. Tickets are available at . Card subject to change.

About Citrus All-Pro Wrestling

Citrus All-Pro Wrestling (CAPW) is the premier independent professional wrestling promotion in South Texas, based at the historic Citrus Live Theatre in Edinburg, Texas, in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley. CAPW presents family-friendly live events that blend lucha libre tradition with American professional wrestling, featuring Rio Grande Valley talent alongside national and international stars. CAPW events stream worldwide on WSN+. Tickets and merchandise are available at .