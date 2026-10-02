Usethemoose Launches Multi-Tenant Facility Maintenance Platform Built By A Veteran Multi-Facility Operator For The Industry

MENAFN - GetNews)""We built the platform that money couldn't buy. After years of running multiple facilities and dealing with software that never quite fit, we decided to create exactly what operators like us actually need - a secure, reliable, and purpose-built tool for managing maintenance across diverse environments.""UseTheMoose introduces a SaaS facility maintenance platform designed with complete tenant isolation and a security-first architecture. Already adopted by Goldfish Swim School franchises across three provinces and states, the platform serves property managers, stadiums, schools, and municipal operations.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - October 1, 2026 - UseTheMoose, a SaaS multi-tenant facility maintenance platform developed by an Irish-Canadian multi-facility operator, today announced its growing presence in the facility management sector with a solution engineered from the ground up for security, privacy, and operational reliability.

The platform was conceived out of firsthand frustration. Its creator, a seasoned operator managing multiple facilities, found that existing software solutions failed to address the real-world complexities of maintaining buildings, equipment, and compliance schedules across distinct locations. Rather than patching together workarounds, the decision was made to build a purpose-driven platform that could serve the unique demands of multi-tenant environments.

At the core of UseTheMoose is a rigorous security and privacy architecture. Every tenant operates within a fully isolated environment, ensuring that data, configurations, and workflows remain completely separate. This approach has been tried and tested across live deployments, giving operators confidence that sensitive information stays protected. The platform maintains a 99.7 percent uptime record, a benchmark that reflects the engineering discipline behind the product.

UseTheMoose is already in active use by Goldfish Swim School franchises operating in Ontario, North Carolina, and Ohio. These aquatic facility operators rely on the platform to coordinate maintenance tasks, track equipment status, and maintain compliance with operational standards. The diversity of these deployments - spanning different regulatory environments and operational contexts - demonstrates the platform's adaptability and robustness.

The target audience for UseTheMoose extends well beyond aquatic facilities. The platform is designed to serve property managers overseeing commercial and residential portfolios, stadiums and arenas managing complex infrastructure, colleges and schools maintaining aging buildings, municipal governments coordinating public works, recreation centres balancing community programming with facility upkeep, and law enforcement and military installations where security requirements are paramount.

What distinguishes UseTheMoose from competitors is the depth of its multi-tenant architecture. Many facility maintenance tools offer basic work order management, but few address the specific challenges of operating across multiple sites with different teams, different compliance needs, and different stakeholders. UseTheMoose was designed for exactly this scenario, allowing operators to manage each facility independently while maintaining a unified view across their entire portfolio.

The platform operates on a SaaS model, eliminating the need for on-premise infrastructure and reducing the burden on internal IT teams. Updates and improvements are deployed seamlessly, and new tenants can be onboarded without disrupting existing operations. This scalability makes UseTheMoose suitable for organizations managing a handful of locations or dozens.

The Irish-Canadian heritage of the founding team brings a global perspective to the product. Drawing on operational experience from both sides of the Atlantic, the platform reflects an understanding of facility management practices across different markets and regulatory frameworks. This cross-border insight informs everything from workflow design to reporting capabilities.

As organizations increasingly seek digital tools that combine operational efficiency with uncompromising data protection, UseTheMoose positions itself as a serious contender in the facility maintenance software space. The platform's track record with live deployments, its ironclad security posture, and its operator-first design philosophy represent a compelling proposition for any organization responsible for maintaining physical spaces.

About Us

UseTheMoose is a SaaS multi-tenant facility maintenance platform developed by an Irish-Canadian multi-facility operator. The platform provides complete tenant isolation, a rigorous security and privacy architecture, and 99.7 percent uptime to property managers, stadiums, schools, municipalities, recreation centres, aquatic facilities, and law enforcement and military installations. UseTheMoose is currently used by Goldfish Swim School franchises across multiple regions.

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