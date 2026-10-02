Veteran Paranormal Investigator Cameron Bagg Releases Groundbreaking Non-Fiction Book Arguing Ghosts Can Be Photographed Anywhere

MENAFN - GetNews)""I have spent over forty years walking into places most people would run from, and what I have brought back with me in photographs and case notes has convinced me that we are not alone in the spaces we inhabit. This book is my attempt to lay all of that evidence before the public and let them see what I have seen.""After four decades and more than a thousand paranormal investigations, Cameron Bagg has published a non-fiction book presenting personal experiences, landmark cases, and photographic evidence intended to demonstrate that ghosts are real. The book draws on an extensive career dedicated to documenting unexplained phenomena and offers readers a compelling visual and narrative case.

Peterborough, Ontario, Canada - October 01, 2026 - Cameron Bagg, a paranormal investigator with four decades of fieldwork behind him, has released a new non-fiction book that presents what he describes as definitive evidence that ghosts exist and can be captured on camera in virtually any setting. The book compiles personal accounts, detailed case studies, and an extensive collection of photographic material gathered across more than one thousand separate investigations.

The publication arrives at a time when public interest in the unexplained continues to grow. Television programs, podcasts, and online communities devoted to paranormal topics have expanded their audiences significantly in recent years, yet Bagg argues that most mainstream coverage fails to present the kind of rigorous, firsthand documentation his book offers. Rather than relying on secondhand stories or sensationalized accounts, the book is structured around investigations Bagg personally conducted, providing readers with context, methodology, and visual evidence for each case.

Central to the book's argument is the claim that ghostly presences are not confined to supposedly haunted locations. Bagg contends that his photographic work demonstrates spirits can be captured on film or digital media at any time and in any place, challenging the popular assumption that paranormal activity occurs only in old buildings, cemeteries, or sites of historical trauma. This assertion is supported throughout the text by images taken in a wide variety of environments, accompanied by detailed descriptions of the circumstances under which each photograph was obtained.

The book is organized chronologically, tracing Bagg's evolution from a curious newcomer to a seasoned investigator whose case files span an extraordinary range of locations and phenomena. Early chapters recount formative experiences that solidified his commitment to the field, while later sections present what he considers his most compelling evidence. Each case is narrated in accessible language designed to engage readers who may have no prior familiarity with paranormal investigation techniques, as well as those who have followed the subject for years.

Bagg has noted that the book is particularly aimed at adult readers, with a narrative style that balances personal storytelling with an evidentiary approach. Female readers, who research suggests make up a significant portion of the audience for paranormal non-fiction, may find the book's combination of personal memoir and investigative reporting especially appealing. The writing avoids overly technical jargon while still providing enough procedural detail to satisfy readers who want to understand how investigations are conducted and how evidence is evaluated.

Photography plays a central role not merely as illustration but as argument. Bagg has stated that many of the images in the book have never been published or shared publicly before, representing material he has held back over the years until he felt the time was right to present it in a comprehensive format. The photographs are reproduced with accompanying analysis that walks readers through what Bagg believes each image reveals.

The book is available through the author's website and represents the culmination of a career that has been dedicated to a single question: whether the existence of ghosts can be demonstrated through direct observation and documentation. Bagg has indicated that he considers this work his most important contribution to the field and hopes it will spark serious conversation among both believers and skeptics.

About Us

Cameron Bagg is a non-fiction author and paranormal investigator with over forty years of experience and more than one thousand investigations to his credit. His work focuses on documenting unexplained phenomena through firsthand accounts and photographic evidence. More information is available at cameronbagg.

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