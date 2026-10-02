Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 90+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Hepatocellular Carcinoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 90+ pipeline Hepatocellular Carcinoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) October 01, 2026 - DelveInsight's “Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 95+ pipeline drugs in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Hepatocellular Carcinoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report



On September 29, 2026- Abivax S.A. initiated a Phase 1-2 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic effects, and preliminary efficacy of ABX196 administered in combination with nivolumab in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

On September 28, 2026- Pfizer conducted a phase 1B/2 study is to learn about the effects of study medicine (PF-08634404) when given alone or with another antibody (ipilimumab) for the treatment of a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that is either locally advanced (spread to nearby tissues) or has spread to other parts of the body.

On September 22, 2026, AbbVie highlighted a phase 2/3 study to Evaluate the Dose Optimization, Safety, and Efficacy of Livomimab in Combination With Budigalimab in Subjects With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Who Have Not Previously Received Systemic Treatment

DelveInsight's Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 95+ pipeline therapies for Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies such as Can-Fite BioPharma, Sinocelltech, AVEO Oncology, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Beijing SyngenTech, Surface Oncology, Novartis Oncology, Array BioPharma, Taizhou Hanzhong Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Shenogen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Tarus Therapeutics, Tvardi Therapeutics, Virogin Biotech, Yiviva, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Antengene Corporation, Iterion Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Guangdong ProCapZoom Biosciences, Eutilex, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, OriCell Therapeutics, and others Promising Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies such as Pembrolizumab, Tislelizumab, HLX53 (1000mg), Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Tiragolumab, Nivolumab and others.

Gain in-depth knowledge of key clinical trials, emerging drugs, and market opportunities @ Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trials Assessment

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Overview

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. Hepatocellular carcinoma occurs most often in people with chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis caused by hepatitis B or hepatitis C infection. Cirrhosis is a significant step in viral carcinogenesis for hepatocellular carcinoma. Integration of the hepatitis B virus genome into the host genome is the primary pathogenesis for oncogenesis in HBV. Insertion of viral genome in telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) promoter sites of the human genome resulting in mutation accounting for 60% of HCC cases. Other genetic alterations include mutations in TP53 (affecting cell cycle), beta-1 catenin (CTNNBI), axis inhibitor-1 (AXINI), AT-rich interaction domain-containing protein 1A (ARID1A), and ARID2 (chromatin proliferation).

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Drugs

. Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharma

Namodenoson is an oral small molecule drug generically known as Cl-IB-MECA (2-chloro-N6-(3-iodobenzyl)-adenosine-5'- N-methyl-uronamide), a highly specific and selective agonist at the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). The drug had been out-licensed to Chong Kun Dang (CKD) Pharmaceutical in Korea and to CMS in China the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma and NASH. A Phase I/II study in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating initial indications for efficacy of Namodenoson. A global Phase II study treating patients with Namodenoson as a second-line therapy has recently been concluded.

. SRF388: Surface Oncology

SRF388 is a fully human anti-IL-27 antibody designed to inhibit the activity of this immunosuppressive cytokine. IL-27 is an immunosuppressive cytokine involved in resolving T cell mediated inflammation. Recent data points to IL-27 as a master regulator of the expression of co-inhibitory receptors expressed on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Elevated levels of IL-27 transcripts and mRNA gene signatures are found in cancer and are associated with poor prognoses. Surface Oncology has identified particular tumor types where IL-27 appears to play an important role in the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and may contribute to resistance to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors.

. Porustobart: Harbour BioMed

Porustobart (HBM4003) is a fully human anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal heavy chain only antibody (HCAb) generated from mice. By enhancing antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC) killing activity, porustobart has demonstrated significantly improved depletion specific to high CTLA-4 Treg cells in tumor tissues. The potent anti-tumor efficacy and differentiated pharmacokinetics with durable pharmacodynamic effect presents a favorable product profile. This novel and differentiated mechanism of action has the potential to improve efficacy while significantly reducing the toxicity of the drug in monotherapy and combo-therapy.

. Fisogatinib: CStone Pharmaceuticals

Fisogatinib is an orally available, potent, irreversible inhibitor of FGFR4. Fisogatinib was specifically designed to inhibit FGFR4 with exquisite selectivity, thereby sparing the paralogs FGFR1, FGFR2 and FGFR3 and preventing potential adverse effects. Preclinical data has validated FGFR4 as an oncogenic driver for a subset of patients with advanced HCC. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to fisogatinib for the treatment of HCC. Fisogatinib is being investigated in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of patients with FGFR4-activated HCC.

. STP705: Sirnaomics

STP705 is composed of two siRNA oligonucleotides targeting TGF-β1 and COX-2 mRNA respectively and formulated in nanoparticles with a proprietary Histidine-Lysine Co-Polymer (HKP) peptide. Each individual siRNA has demonstrated the ability to inhibit the expression of their target mRNA and combining the two siRNAs produces a synergistic effect that diminishes pro-fibrogenic, pro-inflammatory, and pro-tumorigenic factors. Sirnaomics has completed several pre-clinical studies that demonstrate that inhibition of TGF-β1 and COX-2 and is expected to result in the inhibition of tumor growth and provide an alternative approach for the treatment of various Hepatocellular Carcinomas. Molecular analyses of the effects of administering the combination demonstrated that the inhibition of these targets had effects on downstream gene products associated with numerous oncology targets.

Uncover critical updates on therapeutic innovations and their potential impact on patients and the healthcare industry @ Hepatocellular Carcinoma Unmet Needs

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies

Can-Fite BioPharma, Sinocelltech, AVEO Oncology, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Beijing SyngenTech, Surface Oncology, Novartis Oncology, Array BioPharma, Taizhou Hanzhong Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Shenogen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Tarus Therapeutics, Tvardi Therapeutics, Virogin Biotech, Yiviva, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Antengene Corporation, Iterion Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Guangdong ProCapZoom Biosciences, Eutilex, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, OriCell Therapeutics, and others.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

See the latest progress in drug development and clinical research @ Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies- Can-Fite BioPharma, Sinocelltech, AVEO Oncology, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Beijing SyngenTech, Surface Oncology, Novartis Oncology, Array BioPharma, Taizhou Hanzhong Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Shenogen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Tarus Therapeutics, Tvardi Therapeutics, Virogin Biotech, Yiviva, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Antengene Corporation, Iterion Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Guangdong ProCapZoom Biosciences, Eutilex, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, OriCell Therapeutics, and others

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies- Pembrolizumab, Tislelizumab, HLX53 (1000mg), Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Tiragolumab, Nivolumab, and others

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Access the Full Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Analysis Today! @ Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHepatocellular Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHepatocellular Carcinoma- DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)SRF388: Surface OncologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)STP705: SirnaomicsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsHepatocellular Carcinoma Key CompaniesHepatocellular Carcinoma Key ProductsHepatocellular Carcinoma Unmet NeedsHepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers and BarriersHepatocellular Carcinoma Future Perspectives and ConclusionHepatocellular Carcinoma Analyst ViewsHepatocellular Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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