Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Set For Robust Growth Driven By Innovation And Pipeline Advances By 2036 Delveinsight Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, GSK

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies in the market include - Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 01, 2026: To empower Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis companies, drug developers, and life sciences stakeholders with actionable intelligence, DelveInsight has launched its comprehensive “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report.

The report delivers an in-depth, data-driven assessment of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis landscape, covering market trends, epidemiology, emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, and future growth opportunities across key markets. Designed to support strategic decision-making, portfolio planning, and commercial strategy, this report provides stakeholders with valuable insights to navigate the evolving Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment landscape and identify opportunities for sustainable growth through 2036.

To Know in detail about the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Forecast

Key Highlights from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market Report:



Among the 7MM regions, the United States held the largest market share, with an estimated market size of approximately USD 850 million in 2025.

In September 2026, Ulefnersen: Otsuka and Ionis announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 FUSION trial evaluating ulefnersen in patients with genetically defined FUS-ALS. The study demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in its primary endpoint assessing functional impairment and survival versus placebo. The companies stated that they planned discussions with the FDA and other regulators regarding potential expedited submission pathway

In August 2026, Ractigen Therapeutics announced completion of enrollment and initial dosing across all cohorts in the Phase II RAG-17 trial for SOD1-ALS. The program moved into its evaluation period for safety, biomarkers, and functional outcomes.

In August 2026, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) (“NeuroSense”), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced a revised development strategy for PrimeC in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The new plan is designed to create a potentially faster and significantly more cost-efficient pathway toward regulatory submission and approval than the company's previously proposed development program. Historically, ALS drug development has relied on large, lengthy, and costly confirmatory trials an approach that can be difficult for companies to finance and requires patients to wait several years for meaningful results. NeuroSense's new strategy moves away from this single, large-scale trial model and instead proposes three shorter, targeted studies. Each study is intended to address a specific question commonly considered by regulators, physicians, potential partners, and payers.

In June 2026, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to PAS-004 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The designation recognizes the therapy's potential to address a rare and serious neurodegenerative disease while supporting its continued clinical development.

In May 2026, Spinogenix, Inc. has received U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for its novel investigational drug, tazbentetol (formerly SPG302), for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Tazbentetol is a first-in-class, once-daily oral small molecule engineered as a synaptic regenerative therapy, designed to restore and protect the cellular connections that degenerate during ALS progression. The Fast Track designation facilitates an expedited development and review pathway, underscoring the critical, unmet need for innovative neurological treatments. This regulatory milestone follows promising Phase 2a clinical data showing preliminary evidence that the drug slows disease progression and slows declines in functional capabilities. By repairing synaptic loss rather than just managing symptoms, tazbentetol represents a potentially disease-modifying breakthrough for patients battling this fatal, rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease.

In April 2026, Shionogi announced that new analyses of RADICAVA ORS (edaravone) will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2026 meeting, focusing on digital health tools and potential prognostic biomarkers to improve disease monitoring and progression tracking.

In early 2026, Clene Nanomedicine reported positive biomarker and survival data for CNM-Au8 and announced plans to seek accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA, highlighting its potential as a disease-modifying therapy for ALS.

In February 2026, the U.S. Department of Defense's ALS Research Program (ALSRP) announced new funding opportunities to support innovative and high-impact therapeutic research aimed at improving outcomes and advancing potential cures for ALS.

In Aug 2025, Coya Therapeutics announced FDA acceptance of its IND application for COYA 302, an immunomodulatory biologic for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In August 2025, Neurizon Therapeutics announced the start of manufacturing for the first registration batch of NUZ-001 tablets, its lead therapy in development for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This milestone supports upcoming pivotal trials, regulatory submissions, and potential commercial supply, marking a step forward in the company's path toward global market access.

In August 2025, Neurizon Therapeutics reported that the U.S. FDA will provide a decision by October 3, 2025, on its Clinical Hold Complete Response (CHCR) for NUZ-001, the company's lead investigational therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In July 2025, AB Science announced that its confirmatory Phase 3 study of masitinib for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), study AB23005, received authorization from the first group of European countries (Spain, Greece, Slovenia) under the CTIS procedure, following EMA validation and prior FDA approval. This allows the company to begin the registration study in both Europe and the United States.

In July 2025, Neurizon Therapeutics has submitted a formal response to the FDA to address the clinical hold placed on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NUZ-001, its lead therapeutic candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In July 2025, NKGen Biotech has received FDA authorization to implement an Expanded Access Program (EAP) allowing the use of its NK cell therapy, troculeucel, across multiple neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, MSA, PSP, FTD, CBD, MS, and Lewy body dementia beyond its ongoing Phase 2a study in patients with moderate-stage Alzheimer's disease.

In July 2025, Klotho Neurosciences announced that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to KLTO-202 (s-KL-AAV), its secreted-Klotho gene therapy candidate, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In June 2025, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) announced that the FDA has awarded Fast Track designation to AMX0114, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide designed to target calpain-2 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In May 2025, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) has announced that it has received FDA approval to initiate its Phase 3b clinical trial evaluating NurOwn® for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In January 2025, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Zydus Lifesciences to initiate a randomized Phase IIb clinical trial of Usnoflast, its oral NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the drug's safety, pharmacodynamics, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics in adult ALS patients.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest market size, i.e., ~850 million in 2025.

After the setback with RELYVRIO, RADICAVA emerges as the leading contender in the current ALS market and is anticipated to achieve the highest revenue.

Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics's NurOwn is pioneering novel treatments for ALS through stem cell and T-cell therapy approaches.

Transposon Therapeutics' TPN-101 and Ionis Pharmaceuticals' ulefnersen are therapies tailored for specific mutations like C9ORF72 and FUS in ALS.

The total prevalent cases of ALS in the 7MM comprised nearly 68,000 in 2025 which are estimated to increase by 2036.

In the US, among mutation-specific cases of ALS in 2025 including C9ORF72, SOD1, FUS, and others such as TARDBP, OPTN, and ANG, non-mutated or unidentified mutations accounted for the largest proportion, representing approximately 71% of cases.

Among the EU4 and the UK, among the type-specific cases, nearly 90% cases were sporadic, and around 10% cases were familial in 2025.

Among the gender-specific cases, nearly 55% cases consisted of males, and nearly 45% cases consisted of females in Japan in 2025.

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies: Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, and others Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies: Engensis (VM202), SAR443820/DNL788, TPN-101, Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223), PrimeC, Tofersen (BIIB067), ION363, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), Reldesemtiv, Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8, AP-101, MN-166 (ibudilast), and others

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Country based Treatment Overview:

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market research report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market Size from 2022 to 2036 segmented by seven major markets.

Lou Gehrig's disease, often known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a collection of uncommon neurological disorders primarily affecting the nerve cells (neurons) in charge of voluntary muscular movement. Movements like chewing, walking, and talking are produced by voluntary muscles. Since the illness is progressive, the symptoms worsen with time.

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Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Insights:

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis epidemiology section offers insights into the past and present patient population affected by the disease, along with predicted trends across seven major countries. It assists in understanding the reasons behind current and anticipated trends by analyzing multiple studies and opinions from key experts.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation:



Total Prevalence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Prevalent Cases of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis epidemiology trends @ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs and Key Companies



Engensis (VM202): Helixmith

SAR443820/DNL788: Sanofi/Denali Therapeutics

TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics

Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223): Alector/GSK

PrimeC: NeuroSense Therapeutics

Tofersen (BIIB067): Biogen/Ionis

ION363: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells): Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Reldesemtiv: Cytokinetics/Astellas Pharma

Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8: Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences

AP-101: AL-S Pharma MN-166 (ibudilast): MediciNova

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market share @ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Drivers:



Increasing Disease Prevalence and Aging Population: The growing incidence of ALS, particularly among the aging population, is expanding the patient pool and driving demand for effective disease-modifying therapies.

Advancements in Drug Development: Strong pipeline activity, including gene therapies, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), stem cell therapies, and neuroprotective agents, is accelerating innovation and attracting significant investments.

Rising Regulatory Support: Expedited regulatory pathways such as Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and Priority Review are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in ALS therapeutics.

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine: Advances in genetic testing and biomarker research are enabling targeted therapies for genetically defined ALS subtypes, improving treatment outcomes and expanding market opportunities. Increasing R&D Investments and Collaborations: Strategic partnerships among biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and patient advocacy organizations are fostering the development of novel ALS treatments.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Barriers:



Complex Disease Biology: The heterogeneous and multifactorial pathophysiology of ALS makes target identification and successful drug development highly challenging.

High Clinical Trial Failure Rate: Many investigational therapies fail to demonstrate meaningful clinical efficacy, leading to increased development costs and delayed commercialization.

Limited Patient Population: As a rare disease, ALS presents challenges in patient recruitment for clinical trials and limits the commercial potential of new therapies.

High Treatment Costs: Advanced therapies, including gene and cell-based treatments, may carry significant price tags, creating affordability and reimbursement challenges. Lack of Reliable Biomarkers: The absence of validated biomarkers for early diagnosis, disease progression, and treatment response complicates clinical trial design and therapeutic evaluation.

Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report:



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies: Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, Seelos Theraputics, Prilenia Therapeutics, AB Science, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Revalesio Corporation, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Ra Pharmaceuticals, AI Therapeutics, and others, and others

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies: Engensis (VM202), SAR443820/DNL788, TPN-101, Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223), PrimeC, Tofersen (BIIB067), ION363, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), Reldesemtiv, Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8, AP-101, MN-166 (ibudilast), and others

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis current marketed and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis emerging therapies

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market drivers and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

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