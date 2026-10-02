Spinal Cord Injury Market Size, Emerging Therapies, And Forecast Insights Through 2036 Delveinsight Nipro Corp, Kringle Pharma, Abbvie, Neuroplast, Kringle Pharma, Neuroplast, Abbvie

(Albany, New York) - October 01, 2026: To empower Spinal Cord Injury companies, drug developers, and life sciences stakeholders with actionable intelligence, DelveInsight has launched its comprehensive “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report.

The report delivers an in-depth, data-driven assessment of the Spinal Cord Injury landscape, covering market trends, epidemiology, emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, and future growth opportunities across key markets. Designed to support strategic decision-making, portfolio planning, and commercial strategy, this report provides stakeholders with valuable insights to navigate the evolving Spinal Cord Injury treatment landscape and identify opportunities for sustainable growth through 2036.

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Some of the key facts of the Spinal Cord Injury Market Report:

The Spinal Cord Injury market size across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 350 million in 2025 and is projected to witness robust expansion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during 2026–2036, driven by advances in regenerative medicine, neuroprotective therapies, and innovative rehabilitation technologies.

In September 2026, NervGen Pharma: The Phase III RESTORE study of NVG-291 in people with chronic spinal cord injury moved toward enrollment, with site activation and screening expected to begin in September 2026. The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating functional recovery in adults with chronic cervical SCI

In August 2026, KP-100IT – Kringle Pharma: A new Phase III study of intrathecal KP-100IT in patients with acute SCI was registered in July and remained a notable late-stage pipeline development during the period. The study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of KP-100IT administered once weekly for five doses in patients with acute SCI.

In July 2026, Chinese clinicians have successfully implanted NeuraClear Medical Technology's NEO brain-computer interface (BCI) system in a patient with spinal cord injury, marking what is being described as China's first fully commercialized BCI procedure of its kind. The system captures and interprets neural signals, translating them into commands that enable hand movements, representing a notable advancement in neurorehabilitation technology. The procedure has also intensified discussions over China's progress in the commercialization of BCI technology compared with the United States, where Neuralink is still awaiting broader FDA approval for clinical applications.

In April 2026, ANEUVO has received FDA clearance for its ExaStim® Stimulation System, a non-invasive neuromodulation device designed to improve hand function, sensation, and strength in individuals with incomplete spinal cord injury. The clearance represents a significant advancement in neuromodulation technology and expands potential rehabilitation options for people affected by spinal cord injuries.

In April 2026, NervGen Pharma announced that it has successfully completed an End-of-Phase II meeting with the U.S. FDA regarding NVG-291, its investigational neuroreparative therapy being developed to address chronic tetraplegia associated with spinal cord injury.

In March 2026, NervGen Pharma Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapies for spinal cord injury and other neurologic conditions, has announced the appointment of Shamim Ruff as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and Christine McSherry as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Patient Advocacy and Clinical Affairs.

In January 2026, The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, in collaboration with Spinal Research, has announced $1.5 million in grant funding to support four preclinical research projects focused on developing novel therapies for traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). These studies explore new and repurposed drugs, biologics, and gene therapies designed to protect neurons, stimulate regeneration, and enhance functional recovery. One of the key obstacles to advancing SCI treatments is the funding gap between early-stage scientific discoveries and the later preclinical studies required before seeking regulatory approval from the FDA or other authorities to initiate human clinical trials.

In November 2025, ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD; US ADR: ONWRY), a neurotechnology leader developing innovative therapies to help restore movement, function, and independence in individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other mobility impairments, announced that it has received 510(k) clearance to broaden the ARC-EX System's indication for home use in the United States. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the ARC-EX System for use alongside functional task-based therapy in clinical settings and prescribed at-home exercise programs, aimed at improving hand strength and sensory function in adults with chronic, non-progressive neurological impairments caused by incomplete SCI (C2–C8). The ARC-EX System is a non-invasive device that delivers programmed transcutaneous electrical stimulation to the spinal cord and is designed for operation by rehabilitation professionals in medical facilities, as well as by patients or caregivers in the home environment when appropriate.

In May 2025, XellSmart Biopharmaceutical (Suzhou/Shanghai) Co., Ltd. announced that its off-the-shelf, allogeneic iPSC-derived neural regenerative cell therapy has received approval from both China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and U.S. regulators. In addition, the company has submitted a Phase I clinical trial application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the therapy for the treatment of spinal cord injury (SCI), a currently untreatable central nervous system disorder affecting more than 15 million people globally.

In May 2025, A major shift in the treatment of spinal injuries emerged, marked by the approval of the world's first regenerative cell therapy for a registrational Phase I clinical trial. This historic development has the potential to address a condition long considered incurable. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) have authorized the global clinical study for spinal cord injury (SCI), a disorder estimated to affect more than 15 million people worldwide. SCI affects individuals across all demographics and is most commonly caused by road traffic accidents, sports-related injuries, severe falls, and workplace trauma.

In June 2025, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing innovative allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell therapies for severe neurological and ophthalmic disorders, announced the addition of new presenters for the 3rd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium (3rd SCIIS). This year's event will be entirely virtual, featuring interactive and on-demand sessions beginning on June 27, 2025.

In March 2025, Cellino and Matricelf (TASE: MTLF) announced a partnership aimed at advancing the global biomanufacturing of personalized spinal cord injury therapies. This collaboration integrates Cellino's Nebula technology with Matricelf's innovative regenerative medicine approach. By combining Cellino's automated production of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) with Matricelf's double autologous 3D differentiation process, the partnership seeks to enable scalable and patient-specific regenerative treatments. Cellino's Nebula, a proprietary closed-cassette biomanufacturing platform, is specifically designed to generate high-quality iPSCs with exceptional consistency and sterility at a large scale.

In March 2025, NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) announced the successful completion of a key preclinical study supporting its upcoming Investigational New Drug (IND) application. This study marks a significant step toward the company's first-in-human trials. The results demonstrated that ExoPTEN treatment, across various dosing regimens, promoted motor function recovery and notably enhanced blood flow at the spinal cord injury site both critical factors for tissue repair and functional improvement.

In February 2025, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotech company developing allogeneic cell therapies for severe neurological disorders, announced the launch of its DOSED (Delivery of Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells for Spinal Cord Injury: Evaluation of a Novel Device) clinical study. This study aims to assess the safety and performance of the Manual Inject Parenchymal Spinal Delivery System (MI PSD System), a new device designed to precisely deliver OPC1, an investigational allogeneic stem cell-based therapy, directly to the spinal cord injury site. OPC1 consists of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells and other related glial cells intended to promote spinal cord repair.

In February 2025, A pilot clinical trial suggests that spinal cord stimulation (SCS) may help reactivate dormant motor neurons and enhance leg muscle strength in individuals with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine conducted the study (NCT05430113), utilizing Medtronic's Vectris SureScan device in three SMA patients. After three months of treatment, all participants showed an improvement of at least 20 meters in the six-minute walk test (6MWT), an indicator used to assess muscle endurance and fatigue.

In 2025, the US dominated the SCI market across the 7MM, accounting for 44% of the total market share. The market size in the US was valued at USD 150 million, driven largely by the anticipated impact of emerging therapies on market growth.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2024, there are more than 15 million individuals In 2025, there were an estimated ~1 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of Spinal Cord Injury across the 7MM, with the number expected to rise by 2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 19,000 acute (incidence) cases of SCI across the US in 2025, with the number expected to rise by 2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 300,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of SCI across the US in 2025, with the number expected to rise by 2036.

In 2025, the US reported approximately 250,000 male and 60,000 female cases of SCI, with these numbers expected to increase by 2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 500,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of SCI across EU4 and the UK in 2025, with the number expected to rise by 2036.

In 2025, in the UK, there were approximately 93,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of traumatic SCI and 13,000 cases of non-traumatic SCI. These numbers are expected to rise by 2036.

In 2025, Japan recorded approximately 20% of traumatic SCI cases due to vehicular accidents, 55% due to falls, 5% each due to violence, sports-related injuries, and medical/surgical causes, and 10% due to other factors.

Key Spinal Cord Injury Companies: Nipro Corporation, Kringle Pharma, Abbvie, Neuroplast, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Athersys, Olatec Therapeutics, AlaMab therapeutics, ReNetX Bio, Histocell, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, AbbVie, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Pharmazz, Eusol Biotech, Kringle Pharma, NervGen Pharma, StemCyte, Inc., and others

Key Spinal Cord Injury Therapies: STEMIRAC, Oremepermin alfa, Elezanumab (ABT–555), Neuro–Cells, Unasnemab (MT–3921), Allogeneic stem cell therapy, OLT1177, ALMB0166, AXER-204, FAB117-HC, AST-OPC1, Elezanumab, MT 3921, PMZ-1620, ES 135, KP-100IT, NVG-291, Romosozumab, Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell, and others

The Spinal Cord Injury epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are affected more as compared to females, in case of Spinal Cord Injury

The Spinal Cord Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Spinal Cord Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Spinal Cord Injury market dynamics.