ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Market To Expand Rapidly With Advancing Pipeline And Increasing Treatment Adoption By 2034 Delveinsight Novartis, Amgen, GSK, Astrazeneca, Chemocentryx, Staidson

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key ANCA-associated Vasculitis Companies iin the market include - Chemocentryx, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, NovelMed Therapeutics, University of Edinburgh, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Alentis Therapeutics AG, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 01, 2026: To empower ANCA-associated Vasculitis companies, drug developers, and life sciences stakeholders with actionable intelligence, DelveInsight has launched its comprehensive “ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report.

The report delivers an in-depth, data-driven assessment of the ANCA-associated Vasculitis landscape, covering market trends, epidemiology, emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, and future growth opportunities across key markets. Designed to support strategic decision-making, portfolio planning, and commercial strategy, this report provides stakeholders with valuable insights to navigate the evolving ANCA-associated Vasculitis treatment landscape and identify opportunities for sustainable growth through 2036.

To Know in detail about the ANCA-associated Vasculitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Report:



The AAV market size was valued approximately USD 1500 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2026, A new 2026 independent readjudication of the ADVOCATE Phase III trial was reported in September. Among 330 analyzed participants, remission at Week 26 was 68.1% with avacopan vs. 67.1% with prednisone taper, while sustained remission at Week 52 was 61.4% vs. 52.4%, respectively. The analysis reaffirmed non-inferiority at Week 26 and reported substantially lower glucocorticoid exposure with avacopan. These findings were reported as a preprint and should be distinguished from regulatory conclusions.

In July 2026, A Phase IV study evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of avacopan in AAV was updated in July 2026. The study is designed to assess longer-term treatment outcomes in patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis.

In March 2026, the FDA issued a Drug Safety Communication concerning TAVNEOS (avacopan), identifying serious postmarketing cases of drug-induced liver injury, including cases of vanishing bile duct syndrome and fatal outcomes.

In March 2025, A Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating SC291, an experimental CAR T-cell therapy developed by Sana Biotechnology for ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) and other autoimmune conditions, is currently recruiting patients at multiple locations across the U.S. Named GLEAM (NCT06294236), the study began enrolling up to 36 adults, aged 18-75, last year at two sites: one in Aurora, Colorado, and the other in Seattle. Since then, three additional sites have opened in Atlanta, Baltimore, and Boston.

In January 2025, Lixudebart (ALE.F02), an investigational treatment being developed by Alentis Therapeutics to protect kidney health in ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), demonstrated a positive safety profile in a Phase 2 clinical trial, according to the company. In a separate study evaluating lixudebart in patients with liver disease, the therapy also exhibited a strong safety profile. Both trials indicate that lixudebart is functioning as expected.

In the 7MM countries, TAVNEOS (avacopan) is anticipated to yield the highest revenue, exceeding USD 1 billion by 2034.

According to DelveInsight's projections, approximately 214,800 diagnosed prevalent cases of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) were reported across the seven major markets (7MM) in 2023. The United States had the largest share of cases in this group, with Japan following closely behind.

For patients experiencing relapsing or refractory disease, those unresponsive to treatments like cyclophosphamide or glucocorticoids may be prescribed rituximab, NUCALA (for GPA/MPA), and TAVNEOS (for EGPA).

Among emerging treatments like FASENRA (benralizumab) and GSK3511294 (depemokimab), FASENRA is projected to generate higher revenue than other therapies.

Key ANCA-associated Vasculitis Companies: Chemocentryx, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, NovelMed Therapeutics, University of Edinburgh, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Alentis Therapeutics AG, and others

Key ANCA-associated Vasculitis Therapies: TAVNEOS (avacopan), Depemokimab (GSK3511294), FASENRA (benralizumab), BDB-001 injection, Avacopan, Iptacopan, NM8074, Sparsentan, povetacicept, Rituximab, and others The ANCA-associated Vasculitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage ANCA-associated Vasculitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the ANCA-associated Vasculitis market dynamics.

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Overview

ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) is a group of autoimmune diseases that cause inflammation of blood vessels, leading to damage in various organs, including the kidneys, lungs, and upper respiratory tract. The condition is characterized by the presence of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) in the blood, which target and attack certain white blood cells, causing vessel inflammation. AAV includes conditions like granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA). Symptoms often include fatigue, fever, weight loss, and organ-specific signs depending on the affected area. Treatment usually involves immunosuppressive drugs to reduce inflammation and manage symptoms

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ANCA-associated Vasculitis Epidemiology

The ANCA-associated Vasculitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The ANCA-associated Vasculitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of ANCA-associated Vasculitis

Prevalent Cases of ANCA-associated Vasculitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of ANCA-associated Vasculitis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic ANCA-associated Vasculitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving ANCA-associated Vasculitis epidemiology trends @ ANCA-associated Vasculitis Epidemiology Forecast

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the ANCA-associated Vasculitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers ANCA-associated Vasculitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the ANCA-associated Vasculitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Therapies and Key Companies



TAVNEOS (avacopan): Chemocentryx/Amgen

Depemokimab (GSK3511294): GlaxoSmithKline

FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

BDB-001 injection: Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals

Avacopan: Amgen

Iptacopan: Novartis

NM8074: NovelMed Therapeutics

Sparsentan: University of Edinburgh

povetacicept: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Rituximab: Alentis Therapeutics AG

Discover more about therapies set to grab major ANCA-associated Vasculitis market share @ ANCA-associated Vasculitis Treatment Landscape

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Drivers



Growing disease awareness and diagnosis: Increasing recognition of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), improved diagnostic testing, and greater awareness among healthcare professionals are supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Rising demand for targeted therapies: The development of biologic and targeted treatments, including therapies designed to modulate B-cell activity and other immune pathways, is expanding treatment options and driving market growth.

Unmet need in relapsing and refractory AAV: Patients who experience recurrent disease or inadequate responses to conventional immunosuppressive therapy continue to represent a significant unmet need, creating opportunities for innovative therapies.

Advancements in clinical development: Increasing investment in novel mechanisms, combination approaches, and steroid-sparing therapies is strengthening the AAV pipeline and supporting future market expansion. Focus on reducing treatment-related toxicity: Growing adoption of therapies that can minimize prolonged corticosteroid exposure and associated complications is expected to encourage demand for newer treatment approaches.

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Barriers



Disease rarity and heterogeneous presentation: AAV is relatively uncommon and comprises multiple disease subtypes, making patient identification, diagnosis, and clinical-trial recruitment challenging.

Delayed or difficult diagnosis: Symptoms can vary considerably and overlap with other autoimmune, renal, and respiratory conditions, potentially leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

High treatment costs: Biologic therapies and newer targeted treatments can carry substantial costs, which may restrict access and create reimbursement challenges in some markets.

Safety concerns associated with immunosuppression: Infection risk and other adverse effects associated with immunosuppressive treatments can limit long-term use and complicate treatment decisions. Limited long-term clinical evidence for newer therapies: For emerging therapies, relatively limited real-world and long-term safety and efficacy data may slow adoption among physicians and healthcare systems.

Scope of the ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key ANCA-associated Vasculitis Companies: Chemocentryx, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, NovelMed Therapeutics, University of Edinburgh, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Alentis Therapeutics AG, and others

Key ANCA-associated Vasculitis Therapies: TAVNEOS (avacopan), Depemokimab (GSK3511294), FASENRA (benralizumab), BDB-001 injection, Avacopan, Iptacopan, NM8074, Sparsentan, povetacicept, Rituximab, and others

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Therapeutic Assessment: ANCA-associated Vasculitis current marketed and ANCA-associated Vasculitis emerging therapies

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Dynamics: ANCA-associated Vasculitis market drivers and ANCA-associated Vasculitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies ANCA-associated Vasculitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about ANCA-associated Vasculitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ ANCA-associated Vasculitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for ANCA-associated Vasculitis

3. SWOT analysis of ANCA-associated Vasculitis

4. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Disease Background and Overview

7. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of ANCA-associated Vasculitis

9. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Unmet Needs

11. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Emerging Therapies

12. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Drivers

16. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Barriers

17. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Appendix

18. ANCA-associated Vasculitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.